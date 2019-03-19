Free screening of ‘Dark Money’ slated

Greater Dayton Move to Amend will host a free screening of “Dark Money” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the Little Art Theatre. The box office will open at 12:30 p.m.

“Dark Money” is an award-winning documentary by filmmaker Kimberly Reed that follows a Montana journalist as he investigates the funding sources behind political campaigns in that state’s elections. The film offers a variety of perspectives on dark money donations — the unlimited campaign contributions from undisclosed donors, individuals and corporations that have been allowed since the Jan. 21, 2010 Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission.

Mary Sue Gmeiner, affiliate coordinator of Greater Dayton Move to Amend, and Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, will provide brief comments immediately after the documentary. Following the film, a longer discussion about democracy will be held at 3:45 p.m. at Antioch College’s McGregor Hall. Light refreshments will be provided.