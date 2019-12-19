Dec
Obituaries

Tony Bent

Tony Bent died on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, after a short hospital stay at Soin Memorial Hospital. He was 95. A full obituary will be published in an upcoming issue of the News. 

