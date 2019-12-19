Tony Bent
- Published: December 19, 2019
You must login to comment on articles or post in the forums.
Find lost password
Register for a free account
Tony Bent died on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, after a short hospital stay at Soin Memorial Hospital. He was 95. A full obituary will be published in an upcoming issue of the News.
Topics:
Rare all-district production— A musical ‘Scrooge!’ for the holidays
NOTICE: submission deadlines will change for holiday week issues. Please click here for details.
No comments yet for this article.