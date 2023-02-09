Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 26, 2023

BASKETBALL

Two wins, one loss for boys

The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball team added two wins and a loss to their season, with victories against East Dayton Christian on Monday, Jan. 9, and Jefferson High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10; and a defeat after facing off against Dayton Christian on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Bulldogs played a close game against East Dayton Christian at home, coming out on top at 52–50. Junior starter Samuel Miller led the team for points with 17, followed by senior J.P. Anderson with 15.

The boys dominated Jefferson High School on the home court, 58–28, with Miller again leading the charge with 15 points, followed by sophomore Landon Harris with 10.

The team fell to Dayton Christian at home, 30–65; individual stats for that game have not yet been reported.

The team’s current season record is 6–8, with a conference record of 1–5.

The Bulldogs will face off against Legacy Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at home.

Girls fall to Warriors

The Yellow Springs High School girls varsity basketball team faced off against Dayton Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12; the Bulldogs fell to the Warriors, 18–47, at home. Sophomore Gema Brizuela led the Bulldogs in scoring with 8, followed by three from freshman Tavey Johnson.

The team’s current season record is 0–5, with a conference record of 0–4.

The next game will be played at home on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 6:45 p.m., against Legacy Christian Academy, at home.

BOWLING

Warriors best Bulldogs

The Yellow Springs High School girls and boys bowling teams faced off against Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but both were defeated by their opponents: the girls team 970 pins to 1,340, and the boys 1,863 to 1,953. Senior Angelina Tatman and Sophomore Stephon Royalston led the Bulldogs for pins, with 230 and 336 across two games, respectively.

The girls team’s current season record is 0–3, with a conference record of 0–2. The boys team’s season record stands at 3–4, with a conference record of –4.

Both teams will next face Greenview High School on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. at Beaver-Vu Bowl.