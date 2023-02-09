Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 26, 2023
- Published: February 9, 2023
BASKETBALL
Two wins, one loss for boys
The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball team added two wins and a loss to their season, with victories against East Dayton Christian on Monday, Jan. 9, and Jefferson High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10; and a defeat after facing off against Dayton Christian on Friday, Jan. 13.
The Bulldogs played a close game against East Dayton Christian at home, coming out on top at 52–50. Junior starter Samuel Miller led the team for points with 17, followed by senior J.P. Anderson with 15.
The boys dominated Jefferson High School on the home court, 58–28, with Miller again leading the charge with 15 points, followed by sophomore Landon Harris with 10.
The team fell to Dayton Christian at home, 30–65; individual stats for that game have not yet been reported.
The team’s current season record is 6–8, with a conference record of 1–5.
The Bulldogs will face off against Legacy Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Girls fall to Warriors
The Yellow Springs High School girls varsity basketball team faced off against Dayton Christian on Thursday, Jan. 12; the Bulldogs fell to the Warriors, 18–47, at home. Sophomore Gema Brizuela led the Bulldogs in scoring with 8, followed by three from freshman Tavey Johnson.
The team’s current season record is 0–5, with a conference record of 0–4.
The next game will be played at home on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 6:45 p.m., against Legacy Christian Academy, at home.
BOWLING
Warriors best Bulldogs
The Yellow Springs High School girls and boys bowling teams faced off against Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 17, but both were defeated by their opponents: the girls team 970 pins to 1,340, and the boys 1,863 to 1,953. Senior Angelina Tatman and Sophomore Stephon Royalston led the Bulldogs for pins, with 230 and 336 across two games, respectively.
The girls team’s current season record is 0–3, with a conference record of 0–2. The boys team’s season record stands at 3–4, with a conference record of –4.
Both teams will next face Greenview High School on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning at 4 p.m. at Beaver-Vu Bowl.
Basketball
A win and a loss for boys
The Yellow Springs High School boys varsity basketball team brought home a loss and a win last week, bringing their current season record to 7–9, with a conference record of 2–5.
The team fell to Fort Loramie at the Fort Loramie MLK Classic on Sunday, Jan. 15, 45–61. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs kept their opponents on their toes, with junior Samuel Miller and senior Jason Knemeyer leading the offense with 11 points each.
The team went on to bring home a win on Friday, Jan. 20. The Bulldogs bested the Legacy Christian Academy Knights 53–47 at home.
The Bulldogs will face off against Middletown Christian, away, on Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7 p.m.
Knights best Bulldogs
The Yellow Springs High School girls varsity basketball team faced another loss at home on Thursday, Jan. 19, falling to the Legacy Christian Academy Knights 7–53. The team’s scoring was led by Gema Brizuela, with three points, followed by two each from Cynthia Burke and Nevaeh Smith.
The team’s current season record is 0–6, with a conference record of 0–5.
The next game will be played at Middletown Christian on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 7 p.m.
Bowling
Boys defeat Greenview
The Yellow Springs High School boys bowling team knocked down Greenview High School on Friday, Jan. 20 at their home lanes, Beaver-Vu Bowl. The team prevailed with 1,746 pins to Greenview’s 1,545, across two regular games and a baker game. Senior Luka Sage-Frabotta was the top pin-toppler with 366.
Results for the girls team match, played the same day, were not reported; results for both teams’ matches against Southeastern on Tuesday, Jan. 24, were not available at press time.
Both teams will next face Legacy Christian Academy on Monday, Jan. 31, beginning at 4 p.m., at Beaver-Vu Bowl.
