Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 17, 2023, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6 p.m.)

• For the Annual Evaluation of a Public Official (Village Manager).

RESUME REGULAR MEETING (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• YSEQUITY update

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 3, 2023 Regular Session

• Credit Card Statement for April

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-17 Amending Chapter 1242.04 “Annexed Land” of the Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-18 Amending Chapter 1248 “Residential Districts” of the Zoning Code to Allow Multiple Family Dwellings in Residence “A”

• Reading of Resolution 2023-23 Approving a Salary Adjustment for Josue Salmerón for Continued Service as Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2023-24 Approving the 2023-2024 Health Insurance Plan for VYS Employees

• Reading of Resolution 2023-25 Approving the 2023-2024 Dental Insurance Plan for VYS Employees

• Reading of Resolution 2023-26 Authorizing the Village Manager to Execute a Subdivider’s Agreement with Spring Meadows Project I, LLC

• Reading of Resolution 2023-27 Approving a Contract with Megan Leatherman as Planning and Zoning Administrator

• Reading of Resolution 2023-28 Approving a Contract for CIPP Sewer Relining with Insight Piping, LLC

• Reading of Resolution 2023-29 Approving a Contract with DWA Recreation for Playground Equipment for Gaunt Park Playground

• Reading of Resolution 2023-30 Authorizing the Village Manager to Seek a Grant Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Funding Known as the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:10 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Home, Inc. Funding Request (Housh: 10 min.)

• Discussion of Recommended Fees for Village Events (Salmerón: 10 min.)

• Pesticide Policy Review (Salmerón: 10 min)

NEW BUSINESS

• Discussion of Role of YSDC in Council Goals (Stokes 10 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*(9:05 p.m.)

• May 1: – Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-17 Amending Chapter 1242.04 “Annexed Land” of the Zoning Code, Changing Zoning Density for any Land Annexation from R-A, Low Density Residential to R-B, Moderate Density Residential

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-18 Amending Chapter 1248 “Residential Districts” of the Zoning Code to Add Two-Family, Single-Family Attached and Multi-Family as a Conditional Use in the R-A, Low Density Residential District

– First Reading of Ordinance 2023-19 Approving Home, Inc. Preliminary PUD Plan

– Text Amendment Ordinances: 2023-XX through 2023-XX

– Ordinance 2023-XX Amending the Personnel Policy Manual to Incorporate Anti-Discrimination Language per OCRC Settlement

– Ordinance Enacting an Internal Forfeiture Policy

– Council Approval for a PUD on Less Than Five Acres (NB/Motion and Vote)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023.

