Anthony Shular
- Published: May 18, 2023
The family of Anthony Valentine Shular — Feb. 27, 1969–May 12, 2023 — invites you to join them for a celebration of life ceremony in his memory at 9 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Dayton National Cemetery. Funeral services provided by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, Springfield.
2 Responses to “Anthony Shular”
I am in complete shock. I have absolutely no words to even describe what I am feeling. I will always love you and miss you tremendously. I can not get all of our times together out of my mine. We were as close as any two human beings could be and losing you hurts like hell.
You were an angel sent from heaven. Our love for you still grows every day. We were so blessed to have known you, loved you, and had you in our lives. An amazing man, father, and soul. You will forever be with us heart, mind, and spirit. We love you so dearly.