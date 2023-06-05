Choreography in color
- Published: June 5, 2023
In celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the YS Senior Center held its annual flash mob dance Wednesday, May 31, on Short Street.
Local residents lined Xenia Avenue and Short Street to watch Senior Center representatives — joined by representatives from Village government, public works, police and local schools — dance to the 1978 disco hit by Peaches Herb, “Shake Your Groove Thing.”
Local residents lined Xenia Avenue and Short Street to watch Senior Center representatives — joined by representatives from Village government, public works, police and local schools — dance to the 1978 disco hit by Peaches Herb, “Shake Your Groove Thing.”
No comments yet for this article.