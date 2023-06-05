Wagner Subaru
Jun
06
2023
Village Life

Senior Center representatives joined forces with Village government officials and public works staffers, students from local schools and Yellow Springs residents to take over Short Street on Wednesday, May 31, for a polychromatic flash mob. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

Choreography in color

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In celebration of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the YS Senior Center held its annual flash mob dance Wednesday, May 31, on Short Street.

Local residents lined Xenia Avenue and Short Street to watch Senior Center representatives — joined by representatives from Village government, public works, police and local schools — dance to the 1978 disco hit by Peaches Herb, “Shake Your Groove Thing.”

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com