Ellen Svendsen

Ellen Elizabeth Svendsen, 74, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 23, 1949, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard and Anna (Bailey) Garrety.

Ellen is survived by her loving brother, Chuck Garrety; close cousins, Mike McGee, Anne Sullivan, Jane Thaxton and Tim McGee; special God-daughter, Amy Bassell; beloved high-school and college friends, Judy Irvine, Connie Hay, Pam Whitmer, Mary Binegar and Denise Bennett; and other extended family members.

Ellen was a long-time member at St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs. She graduated from Greenon High School in 1967 and continued her education, attending Ohio University and Miami University and graduating from The Ohio State University. She obtained her Ohio certificate as a registered dietician and worked at Community Hospital, WIC and the Rocking Horse Center.

Ellen had a passion for traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe and loved cooking. She was an avid animal lover who will always be cherished in the hearts of those who knew her. Visitation was held Thursday, July 20, from 10–11 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Church, Yellow Springs, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Burial followed at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.