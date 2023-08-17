— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARING-IN

• Alex Klug to Environmental Commission

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 17, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of July 28, 2023 Special Meeting

• Minutes of August 7, 2023 Special Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-34 Approving a Third Quarter 2023 Supplemental Appropriation and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023- 35 Authorizing Transfer of Funds from “Green Space Fund” to General Fund and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2023- 58 Approving an Employment Agreement with Johnnie Burns to Serve as Public Works Director

• Reading of Resolution 2023-59 Approving an Employment Agreement with Johnnie Burns to Serve as Interim Village Manager

• Reading of Resolution 2023-60 Authorizing the Village Manager to Purchase 400 Anixer Electric Meters for Ongoing Meter Upgrade and Replacement

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• Second Quarter Financials (Kemper: 5 min.)

• Treasurer Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:05 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:15 p.m.)

• Economic Development Slide Deck (Stokes/Carpe: 10 min.)

• 2024 Budget Process (Kemper: 5 min.)

• Process for Requesting Council Funds for 2024 (Kemper: 10 min.)

• Event Fees Semi-Final Actual Cost (Kemper: 10 min.)

• MOU for Shared Dispatch (Salmerón: 15 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (9:05 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (9:10 p.m., 15 mins.)

Sept. 5:

• Event Fee Budgeting Discussion

• Resolution 2023-XX Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.