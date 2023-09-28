Jasiah H. Zinger-Mitchell, 21, of Yellow Springs, passed away Sept. 19, 2023, in Yellow Springs. He was born June 18, 2002, in Springfield, the son of Sara Zinger and Christopher M. Mitchell.

Jasiah was a 2020 graduate of Yellow Springs High School, where he graduated with honors and played baseball. He later attended the Columbus College of Art and Design. Art was his passion; he loved drawing. He also enjoyed skateboarding, playing guitar, writing songs and playing video games.

Survivors include his mother, Sara Zinger-Hubertz; father, Christopher (Rajneekorn Pongsugree) Mitchell; maternal grandfather, Gary Zinger; paternal grandparents, Bruce and Connie Mitchell; three siblings, Claire and Laina Mitchell and Lucas Hubertz; aunts and uncles, Rob (Ginny) Mitchell, Joe (Vana) Mitchell, Jeremiah (Jessica) Zinger, Josh Zinger, Audrie (Aaron) Zinger and Seth (Whei) Zinger; cousins, Robbie, Patrick, Jasper, Violet, Brayden, Juliana, Landen, Aaron, Josephine, Adeline and Maeve; and his beloved pets, Buttercup, Spike and Thai. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandy Zinger, in 2021.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. A portion of the cost of all flower arrangements will be donated to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation Fund for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, courtesy of Glen Garden Gifts in Yellow Springs. The family is being served by Conroy Funeral Home.