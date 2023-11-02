Hilda R. Bolle, age 94, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Forest Glen Health Campus.

Hilda was born the daughter of Carmelo and Maria Ricciardi on Jan. 23, 1929, in Beverly, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Hilda is survived by her loving children, John (Jane) Bolle, of Springfield, and Joanne (Tom) Taylor, of Ostrander; brother, Hugh (Linda) Ricciardi; sisters, Mary Gray and Josephine Dunphy; grandchildren, Joseph Michael Bolle and Michael Patrick (Julie) Hoertt; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Hilda was a faithful Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass at several local parishes. She was a graduate of Westbrook Junior College, and for over 41 years she was vice president of the family business, Ted Bolle Millwork Inc.

Hilda enjoyed riding and showing horses, with her favorite being the American saddlebred. Over the years she had several Great Dane canine companions. Hilda enjoyed traveling. Some of her most memorable trips were when she visited Italy. To her family’s amazement she traveled to Italy by herself when she was 80 years old. Hilda’s Italian American heritage was important to her, and she enjoyed preparing the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve.

Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.