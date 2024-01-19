— Public Notice —

Village Council Special Council Meeting: Retreat Agenda

Friday, January 26, 2023 12–4 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

THIS MEETING WILL NOT BE LIVE-STREAMED. Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. No unidentified statements or commentary will be read into the minutes of the meeting or responded to in real time. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION

• Reading of Resolution 2024-11 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with Yellow Springs Community Foundation to Accept Parking Donations as a Pass-Through Agent

COUNCIL BUSINESS

• 12–12:30 p.m. Check-in and Agenda Review

• 12:30–2:15 Discussion re: Decision-Making and Leadership

• 12:30–12:40 Framing

• 12:40–1:00 How do we want to work together in the year ahead?

• 1:00–1:30 Priorities for 2024

• 1:30–2:00 How are Priorities Determined/What’s Needed to Accomplish

• 2:00–2:15 What’s Missing, Next Steps

• 2:30–3:30 Village Manager Search Process

• 3:30–4:00 Council Boards and Commissions

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024.