See-worthy

Yellow Springs Community Music Director James Johnston took a bow sporting his admiral’s hat, which accented the YS Community Band’s performance, “Songs of the Sea,” Saturday, April 13.

The program featured pieces of “wind and wave,” but also included the theme of “The Addams Family,” admittedly an outlier, but relevant considering the upcoming schools’ production of “The Addams Family” musical, which will be performed April 25–27; see the April 19 issue of the News for more information on the musical.

Upcoming YSCM concerts include the Chamber Orchestra, Sunday, May 12, 7 p.m.; and the Community Chorus, Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m. Both performances will be held at First Presbyterian Church.