YSHS One Acts return

The YSHS One Acts — short plays written, directed and acted by students — were revived this year by Rosemary Burmester, who produced and coordinated the plays for her senior project.

The one-act works were showcased at the Clifton Opera House, Feb. 11 and 12.

Plays included “The Newly Split Game,” by Kirby Kingsley and Joe Freeman; “No Story Here,” by Delia Hallett and Amelia Hurley; “Voicemail,” “My Mistakes,” and “The Reality of Growing Up, all written by Burmester; and “Garf the Musical,” written by Hallet and Owen Beitenhaus.

The stage crew included Olive Cooper and Saelah Gisslen; the faculty advisor was Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp, and the producer was Caryn Diamond.