Mar
13
2022
Yellow Springs High School

Above: a scene from “The Newly Split Game,” a game show for newly divorced couples, written by Kirby Kingsley and Joe Freeman, and performed by Luca Brett, Joe Freeman and Daphne Trillana, with Oliver Bahn and Eve Diamond as the caged children. (Photo by Matt Minde)

YSHS One Acts return

The YSHS One Acts — short plays written, directed and acted by students — were revived this year by Rosemary Burmester, who produced and coordinated the plays for her senior project.

The one-act works were showcased at the Clifton Opera House, Feb. 11 and 12.

Plays included “The Newly Split Game,” by Kirby Kingsley and Joe Freeman; “No Story Here,” by Delia Hallett and Amelia Hurley; “Voicemail,” “My Mistakes,” and “The Reality of Growing Up, all written by Burmester; and “Garf the Musical,” written by Hallet and Owen Beitenhaus.

The stage crew included Olive Cooper and Saelah Gisslen; the faculty advisor was Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp, and the producer was Caryn Diamond.

