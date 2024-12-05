Take the wheel

Yellow Springs Pottery recently welcomed a new member: Spring Valley-based Noah Faler. In an email with the News this week, Faler, who grew up in Xenia, cited an art teacher, Mr. Richards, who inspired him to fall “in love with the freedom the wheel offered.”

“I always had a pull to ceramics — it started in Boy Scout camp earning a badge,” he said. “At Xenia High School, I took every ceramics course they offered and ended up spending many lunches on the potter’s wheel.”

Faler said he quit a 13-year career in retail three years ago in order to pursue ceramics full-time, and now works from his home-based studio in Spring Valley.

“It’s been a bit rocky, but I’d do it all over again,” he said.

Faler’s work — which focuses on “functional serveware that transcends its utility,” according to a press release from YS Pottery — showcases freestyle design, marbled clay and sgraffito techniques in organic patterns, textures and color. He teaches pottery wheel basics at Fitton Center For Creative Arts in Hamilton, and previously taught in his home studio and at Hensley’s Ice Cream and Mercantile in Spring Valley.

“I relish the possibilities of the wheel and even more in the designing and decoration,” Faler wrote. “With a decade now in ceramics and three years as an instructor, there’s still much to explore.”