Village Council Special Meeting | Legislation and Teambuilding
- Published: June 5, 2024
—Public Notice—
Village Council Special Meeting:
Legislation and Teambuilding
Thursday, June 6, 2024, 6–9 p.m.
Council Chambers, Bryan Center
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
LEGISLATION
• Reading of Resolution 2024-41 Authorizing the Village Manager to Accept a Grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation
TEAMBUILDING
• Dr. Brenda Kraner
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024
NOTE: This meeting will not be livestreamed or televised.
