Jun
06
2024

Village Council Special Meeting | Legislation and Teambuilding

—Public Notice—

Village Council Special Meeting:
Legislation and Teambuilding

Thursday, June 6, 2024, 6–9 p.m.
Council Chambers, Bryan Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

LEGISLATION
• Reading of Resolution 2024-41 Authorizing the Village Manager to Accept a Grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation

TEAMBUILDING
• Dr. Brenda Kraner

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024

NOTE: This meeting will not be livestreamed or televised. 

