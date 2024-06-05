—Public Notice—

Village Council Special Meeting:

Legislation and Teambuilding

Thursday, June 6, 2024, 6–9 p.m.

Council Chambers, Bryan Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

LEGISLATION

• Reading of Resolution 2024-41 Authorizing the Village Manager to Accept a Grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation

TEAMBUILDING

• Dr. Brenda Kraner

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024

NOTE: This meeting will not be livestreamed or televised.