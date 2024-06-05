Yellow Springs Film Festival establishes Julia Reichert Award

In December 2022, the world lost filmmaker Julia Reichert, who advocated for women’s and workers’ rights, and was a mentor to a legion of documentarians.

As a director, Reichert was nominated four times for the Academy Awards, and won an Oscar in 2019 for “American Factory,” which she co-directed with her life partner, Steven Bognar.

To honor Reichert’s legacy, the Yellow Springs Film Festival, or YSFF, and PNC Bank have announced creation of the Julia Reichert Award, a $3,000 short film prize to be given to an emerging female documentarian.

Submissions are open now and will close at midnight June 26. The winner will be announced to the public during an event Oct. 5 at The Little Art Theatre, as part of the second annual Yellow Springs Film Festival, scheduled to run Oct. 4-6. Festival programming is to be announced this summer.

To apply for the award or to get more information about the festival, go online to ysfilmfest.com/.

To contact YSFF founder and Executive Director Eric Mahoney, email eric@hotshotrobotproductions.com.