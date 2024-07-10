— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 15, 2024

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (5 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• For the Purpose of Discussion of the Potential Purchase of Property for Public Purposes.

MOTION TO RESUME REGULAR MEETING

SWEARINGS IN (6 p.m.)

• Jacob Turner as Peace Officer

• Nancy Grigsby to Environmental Commission

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 1, 2024 Regular Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for June

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:20 p.m.)

• Reading of Resolution 2024-47 Granting Monies to Yellow Springs Development Corporation for the Purpose of Contributing to the Funding of a Part-Time Director Position for the YSDC

• Reading of Resolution 2024-48 Authorizing and Directing the Village Manager or Designee to Apply for Any and All Grant Funds Provided that Any Grant Funds Requiring a Match Must be Approved by Council Resolution

• Reading of Resolution 2024-49 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Filmore Construction for Parking Lot Expansion at Lawson Place

• Reading of Resolution 2024-50 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with Neptune Equipment Company, Inc. for Purchase and Installation of Water Meters

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:55 p.m.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:05 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:20 p.m.)

• LIHTC Update (DeVore Leonard: 15 min.)

— Bond Counsel Findings Summary

— Projected Cost for Land Acquisition/s Only, Including Legal Fees

— Feasibility Discussion

NEW BUSINESS (7:35 p.m.)

• Discussion re: Village Funding for Cascades Project (Burns: 20 min.)

— Funds Requested to Date

— Funds Allocated or Promised to Date from VYS

— Cost Per Unit

— PUD Agreement Update

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8 p.m.)

Aug. 5: • NO MEETING

Aug. 19: • Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2024-08 Approving a Second Supplemental Appropriation for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Authorizing Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs from the Years 2022 Through 2023

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

• Reading of Resolution 2024-XX Approving a Planned Unit Development Agreement Between the Village of Yellow Springs and YS Home, Inc. for the Cascades Project

• TLT Annual Report

• Quarterly Financials

• Treasurer’s Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.