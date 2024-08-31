Doggie Swim to end pool season
- Published: August 31, 2024
Gaunt Park Pool will conclude its season on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, with the annual Doggie Swim, from 8–9 p.m. The cost is $5 per dog, and only dogs will be allowed in the water; no humans may swim with the dogs. There will be no final midnight swim this year.
