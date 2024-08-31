Sep
01
2024
Village Life
Odin the bulldog was happy to kick back and lounge by the pool while others of his ilk splashed and played in the water. (Photos by Reilly Dixon)

Doggie Swim to end pool season

Gaunt Park Pool will conclude its season on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, with the annual Doggie Swim, from 8–9 p.m. The cost is $5 per dog, and only dogs will be allowed in the water; no humans may swim with the dogs. There will be no final midnight swim this year.

