Jan
16
2025
Obituaries

Juliet Hennessy

Juliet Walker (Liddle) Hennessy, age 97 of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Jan. 10, 2025. A full obituary will be published in the future, and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Jackson Lytle & Lewis, Yellow Springs.

