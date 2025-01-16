Juliet Hennessy
- Published: January 16, 2025
Juliet Walker (Liddle) Hennessy, age 97 of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Jan. 10, 2025. A full obituary will be published in the future, and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Jackson Lytle & Lewis, Yellow Springs.
