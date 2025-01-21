Subscribe Anywhere
Food

The Yellow Springs Community Food Pantry, previously housed in the basement of the Yellow Springs United Methodist Church, found in 2023 a new home at Central Chapel AME Church, 411 S. High St. Pictured in front of the new location’s stocked shelves, left to right: The Rev. DeBora Duckett, of Central Chapel AME Church; Pastor Latoya Warren, of Yellow Springs United Methodist Church; Yellow Springs Community Food Pantry Director Paula Hurwitz; and Food Pantry Treasurer Lisa Russell. (Photo by Lauren "Chuck" Shows)

YS Community Food Pantry next open Jan. 23

The YS Community Food Pantry, located at Central Chapel AME Church, 411 S. High St., is open 2–4 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month, except for national holidays, when it moves to the Tuesday before.

Pantry access is from the Stafford Street parking lot at the back of the church.

The next open dates are Jan. 23 and Feb. 13.

