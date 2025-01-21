YS Community Food Pantry next open Jan. 23
- Published: January 21, 2025
The YS Community Food Pantry, located at Central Chapel AME Church, 411 S. High St., is open 2–4 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month, except for national holidays, when it moves to the Tuesday before.
Pantry access is from the Stafford Street parking lot at the back of the church.
The next open dates are Jan. 23 and Feb. 13.
