53 in C
- Published: March 27, 2025
Neutrals and Friends packed both the stage and the house on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Emporium’s weekly music and wine tasting night.
Thirteen instrumentalists crammed themselves between the bookshelves to perform minimalist and novel pieces such as Terry Riley’s “In C,” which consisted of 53 melodic vignettes repeated by the musicians at their own pace for nearly one continual hour.
