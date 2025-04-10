Samuel J. Longo Jr., age 76, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

He was born in Stamford, Connecticut, to the late Samuel R. Sr. and Margaret (Scopporotti) Longo. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Suzanne Shaffer and Audrey Peterson.

Samuel is survived by his sons, Chris (Amy) Longo and Eric Longo; sister Linda Moss; and brother, Chuck (Mary) Longo.

A graduate of Fairmont West High School in Kettering and United Electronics Institute in Louisville, Samuel majored in systems engineering at Wright State University. He served in the United States Army for four years as a battalion communications chief. Samuel dedicated 43 years of his career as a senior simulation systems engineer before retiring in 2016.

He was a committed community leader, founding Cub Scout Pack 175 and Boy Scout Troop 375, and serving as their first Scoutmaster. A lifetime member of VFW Post 9927 in Kettering, Samuel was also an active member of American Legion Post 598. His commitment to his community extended to his leadership roles with Kettering’s Holiday at Home, where he served as vice president, president and chairman of the board, and was honored to serve as Grand Marshal of the Holiday at Home Parade. He was also a dedicated volunteer at the “Italian Fest” for many years.

He had a love for music, a deep appreciation for nature, and a gentle kindness toward both children and animals. Samuel’s legacy of service leadership, and kind nature will be remembered by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at St. Luke Catholic Church, with Father Jason Bedel as officiant. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery. The family received friends at the Tobias Funeral Home — Beavercreek Chapel from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday, April 8. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation.