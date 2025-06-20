Teresa Anne Staigers, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, passed away June 7, 2025, from a stroke, at the age of 63.

She founded her own business, Happy Tails Pet Grooming in Yellow Springs, Ohio. After 16 years, she moved to Arizona, working as a master groomer for 26 years.

A 1980 graduate of Xenia High School, she attended Wright State University School of Music, and was an accomplished trumpet performer.

She was preceded in death by her sister Cynthia Marie Wheatley. She is survived by her parents, Paul and Kathryn (Beatty) Staigers; siblings the Rev. Del Staigers, of Cincinnati, and Angie Corsini, of Scottsdale, Arizona; niece, Rebecca Wheatley; nephew, Patrick Wheatley; and numerous cousins and other family members. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.