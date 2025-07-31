Subscribe Anywhere
Village Council Special Meeting

— Public Notice —

The President of Yellow Springs Council has called a Special Meeting of Village Council to be held on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 11 a.m. in Village Council Chambers located on the second floor of 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387.

This meeting has been scheduled for the purpose of Village Council consideration of a Resolution to Proceed with Election on the Question of a Renewal Tax in Excess of the Ten-Mill Limitation and Village Council consideration of the repeal of Resolution 2025-35.

