Joy Christine Bartenstein, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away Aug. 8, 2025, surrounded by four generations.

Some years ago, she chose the epitaph “Friend, Sweetheart” for her tile at the Yellow Springs Women’s Park, aptly describing a life centered on family and friends.

Born Sept. 8, 1944, in Dayton, she spent her 80 years in the area. She grew up in Parkside Homes, attending Webster, McGuffey and Kiser elementary schools and Patterson Cooperative High School. Her interests included music, archaeology, travel and reading. A member of her book club wrote: “She was the most well-read person I have ever encountered, and our discussions of characters and books were truly enhanced by her deep and independent knowledge.”

Joy was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Hattie (Bystrek) Takacs; four brothers, David, Alex, James and Paul; a sister, Dona Bush; and her first husband, Ronald Dillon. Joy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Frederick Bartenstein III; two daughters, Melissa Dillon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Anna Bartenstein (spouse: Fabio Dallorto), of Florence, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Zachary, Calista, Marshal and Leonardo; one great-grandchild, Anthony; two sisters, Kathleen Stewart and Susan Smith; and a host of cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, at Christ Episcopal Church, 409 E. High St., in Springfield, with a reception to follow from 3–5 p.m. at Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave., in Yellow Springs. Interment will follow on Sunday, Sept. 7, for close family, at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joy to the Dayton, Yellow Springs or Springfield community foundations. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.