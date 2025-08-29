Local candidates, ballot issues certified for Nov. 4 general election

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Greene County Board of Elections certified the following issues and candidate petitions for the upcoming Nov. 4 general election.

Ballot issues:

• A 0.8-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Greene County Health District to collect $3,505,725 annually, or $18 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;

• A one-mill, ten-year levy to cover the expenses of the Greene County Library, to collect $6,326,969 annually, or $35 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;

• An 8.4-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Village of Yellow Springs to collect $855,477 annually, or $168 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;

• A 3.8-mill, five-year levy renewal for Miami Township Fire-Rescue to collect $595,182 annually, or $82 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property.

The following candidates for public office will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot:

Yellow Springs Village Council (choose 3):

• Brian Housh (incumbent)

• Angie Hsu

• Dino Pallotta

• Stephanie Pearce

• Scott Osterholm

• Senay Semere

Yellow Springs School Board (choose 3):

• Paul Herzog

• Kristina Nowack Myers

• Kim Reichelderfer

Miami Township Trustees (choose 2):

• Lori Askeland

• Jed Hanna

• Marilan Moir (incumbent)

Yellow Springs Mayor (choose 1):

• Mark Heise

• Steve McQueen

In the forthcoming weeks, the News will conduct interviews with each of the candidates, and the results will be published as candidate profiles in a local election guide.