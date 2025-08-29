Local candidates, ballot issues certified for Nov. 4 general election
- Published: August 29, 2025
On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Greene County Board of Elections certified the following issues and candidate petitions for the upcoming Nov. 4 general election.
Ballot issues:
• A 0.8-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Greene County Health District to collect $3,505,725 annually, or $18 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;
• A one-mill, ten-year levy to cover the expenses of the Greene County Library, to collect $6,326,969 annually, or $35 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;
• An 8.4-mill, five-year levy renewal for the Village of Yellow Springs to collect $855,477 annually, or $168 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property;
• A 3.8-mill, five-year levy renewal for Miami Township Fire-Rescue to collect $595,182 annually, or $82 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value of one’s property.
The following candidates for public office will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot:
Yellow Springs Village Council (choose 3):
• Brian Housh (incumbent)
• Angie Hsu
• Dino Pallotta
• Stephanie Pearce
• Scott Osterholm
• Senay Semere
Yellow Springs School Board (choose 3):
• Paul Herzog
• Kristina Nowack Myers
• Kim Reichelderfer
Miami Township Trustees (choose 2):
• Lori Askeland
• Jed Hanna
• Marilan Moir (incumbent)
Yellow Springs Mayor (choose 1):
• Mark Heise
• Steve McQueen
In the forthcoming weeks, the News will conduct interviews with each of the candidates, and the results will be published as candidate profiles in a local election guide.
