Name up in lights
- Published: August 9, 2025
With downtown’s new community space and the Little Art’s new marquee, the look of the Short Street and Xenia Avenue intersection has changed markedly this summer.
Last week, Elyria-based Wagner Electric Sign Co. installed an art deco-inspired marquee on the theater’s facade — its colorful flourishes nod to the visual motifs inside.
Little Art Theatre will host a community celebration and formal unveiling of the new marquee on Friday, Aug. 15, 8–10 p.m., on Short Street.
