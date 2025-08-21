New pedestrian, cyclist bridge planned over U.S. 68

Good news is coming down the road for area bicyclists.

In a few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation will move ahead with plans to erect a bridge over U.S. 68 — about five miles south of downtown Yellow Springs — to connect the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail to Great Council State Park across the road.

According to state documents, construction will begin upon the completion of design and environmental work in the winter of this year; the project will wrap up in spring 2027.

Once built, the bridge will be a grade-separated, multi-use connector serving bicyclists and pedestrians. The bridge will cost an estimated $8,040,000.

Within project limits, the trail will also gain bridges over Oldtown Creek and over U.S. 68 south of Brush Row Road, as well as improvements to the intersection of 68 and Brush Row Road.

At present, cyclists on the bike trail interested in visiting Great Council State Park must exit the path as it crosses Brush Row, and ride along U.S. 68 for several yards before turning into the interpretive center’s parking lot.

Great Council State Park opened its doors in June 2024 as Ohio’s newest state park. Located on the site of the now-demolished Tecumseh Motel, and before, the site of the Shawnee village of Old Chillicothe, Great Council State Park celebrates and honors the history of the Native Americans and European settlers of the region.

At 78 miles long, the Little Miami Scenic Trail is the longest trail in the Miami Valley Trails network and stretches across five counties. It connects to the Creekside Trail, the Xenia-Jamestown Connector, the Ohio-to-Erie Trail, the Simon Kenton Trail and the Lunken Airport Loop Trail, and it extends through 11 cities and towns, including Yellow Springs.