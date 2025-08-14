Stephen Richeson

Stephen Taylor Richeson passed away July 31, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer. Born on July 30, 1954, he made it one day past his 71st birthday.

He was preceded in death by his son Spencer Richeson and stepson, Avram Wimer-Farr. Steve is survived by his wife, Jayne Richeson; daughter, Willow Richeson; and sons Nathan, Jonathan and Westley.

Growing up, Steve lived all over the country, from Hawaii to Seattle to Gulfport to Chicago, until settling in Oakwood, Ohio, as a teen. A few years after high school he moved to Yellow Springs, where he lived the rest of his life.

Steve was a life-long “Deadhead,” who loved music and could play any instrument put in front of him. He gardened and loved to tinker and could teach himself to build or fix pretty much anything. Steve was also an accomplished, self-taught dressmaker, who designed and made Irish dance dresses for his daughter, Willow, and for years all of the dresses and performance outfits for the Dwyer School of Irish Dance.

He was loved and will be missed.