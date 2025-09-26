Subscribe Anywhere
Photo by Reilly Dixon

Doggy dip

Labor Day marked the end of pool season in Yellow Springs. But before Gaunt Park staffers drained the only public pool in Greene County, they let local hounds take a dip. About a dozen or so pooches splashed and swam, much to the entertainment of their human companions.

