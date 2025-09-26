Doggy dip
- Published: September 26, 2025
Labor Day marked the end of pool season in Yellow Springs. But before Gaunt Park staffers drained the only public pool in Greene County, they let local hounds take a dip. About a dozen or so pooches splashed and swam, much to the entertainment of their human companions.
