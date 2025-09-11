Jerrold Francis Klosterman, 74, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, surrounded by love.

He was born on Monday, Jan. 8, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to Ann and Cyril Klosterman. Fondly known by friends and family as “Jerry,” he was a passionate herbologist who favored the study of Ayurvedic medicine, and enjoyed peaceful walks in the woods, foraging for mushrooms, and rides along bike paths, especially at John Bryan State Park in Yellow Springs. A free spirit and lifelong vegan who embraced Hinduism for over 35 years, Jerry lived as an advocate of peace and love for all creatures. An explorer and avid collector of stones and rocks, he once stated, “The study of the natural world has been such an adventure and surprising thrill for me. I do encourage it.” He held a deep respect and appreciation for Native American culture, collecting arrowheads as well as embracing the beauty of religions and cultures different from his own.

Jerry, with his signature long beard, was a generous and thoughtful gift giver. In his own words, “Always share and always care and you will be abundant.” Jerry’s lighthearted and positive attitude toward life included telling funny stories to his many nieces and nephews, spreading laughter. An enlightened soul, Jerry became a literary buff for nature-led healing, encouraging, “Health is a balance of sunshine, fresh air, sleep, good diet, exercise, and power of thought.” Love was Jerry’s North Star. He often said, “Love is the only law to obey,” which sums up his spirit beautifully. We will remember him as a brother and uncle who lived an adventurous life of freedom, creativity and respect for all creation.

Jerry was a brother and the fifth child of 14 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Cyril Klosterman, of Beavercreek, Ohio, as well as siblings Jim, Marian and Richard. He is survived by 10 siblings and their families: Judy, Joe, John, Jeff, Jane, Mike, Madonna, Nancy, Susan and Madeline, as well as a large extended family and numerous friends. To his nieces and nephews, he will fondly be remembered as Uncle Jerry.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 2–4 p.m. Please call Susan for more details at 937-232-9868. In tribute to his life, if you feel called to honor him with a donation, it can be sent to the Yellow Springs Senior Center, of which he was fond; the address is 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, OH 45387. The family also knows, true to his heart, he would be happy if you did a random act of kindness, no matter how big or small. Hug a tree, pause to be present with yourself, or offer love to animals and the earth. We are grateful for the 74 years we had Jerry and know he is now all one in total peace.