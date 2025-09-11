Nila Love Kaempf

Nila Kaempf, age 81, of Fairborn, passed away Aug. 30, 2025, at Kettering Medical Center. Nila Lee Love was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Carl and Jean (Lowrie) Love.

Nila was a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Parish and delighted to meet with her fellow worshipers.

In her youth, Nila loved working at the Love Lumber Company, her father, Carl Love, and grandfather’s business, at Mann Avenue and East Dayton Drive in Fairborn. Nila and her former husband, John F. Kaempf III, who worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, met at Love Lumber.

Nila was employed as a psychiatric attendant on third shift at the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Care facility, known as Dayton State Hospital, then at Columbus State, retiring after 30 years of service. Nila also was a tireless supporter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Nila was such a good advocate for NAMI, overall very supportive. She was affiliated with NAMI from the late ’90s until 2019, serving on the Clark, Greene & Madison Counties board from 2017 to 2019,” according to Angela North, former director of NAMI Clark, Greene & Madison Counties chapter.

Nila was presented a volunteer award by former Representative Patrick Kennedy at a national conference.

Even after retirement, Nila frequently would stop by the halfway house on Clover Street and simply ask if anyone needed anything, gladly helping them with compassion and caring.

In addition to her parents, Nila was preceded in death by her beloved son, John F. Kaempf IV, and a brother, John Quincy Love. She is survived by two grandsons, Kyle Patrick Kaempf and Evan Holland, both of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Rose Love; nieces Amanda Crabille, Heather Schum and Gwendolyn Mayne; and great-nieces Caitlyn Brackett, Jenna Mayne and Miley Crabille.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at Mary, Help of Christians Parish, 954 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Nila will be buried at Byron Cemetery.