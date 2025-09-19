September 19–25, 2025 Classifieds

FOR VOLVO LOVERS ONLY: 2008 Volvo C30, T5 automatic, silver, second owner. Clean condition, stereo AM/FM/CD, new 2024 Pirelli tires; mileage (highway) 217,153. All maintenance records, recent automobile status report (multi-point inspection), and serviced at Volvo dealership. Price $3,500 or best offer. Call 937-396-4291 or email Pietra7@aol.com.

JOHNSON & HOLLISTER garage and yard sale this Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., 310 Dayton St. Lots of new stuff; antiques, vintage furniture, glassware, kitchen and household items.

YARD SALE: Fundraiser for the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, Saturday Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 320 Corry St., Rain or Shine. Gently used toys, small furniture and children’s clothing in good condition. Bid for other items, such as a storage shed, online on http://www.facebook.com/ysccc.

LOCAL AUTHOR NEW NOVEL release, Orcas’ Call. Adventure, mystery, and romance in the Pacific Northwest. Shop local at Dark Star.

FOR SALE: Lladró figurines: ballerinas, musicians, muses. Make an offer, 937-725-8813.

CLASSICAL GUITAR FOR SALE: Cordoba C5, left-handed, with hard-shell case, perfect condition, $250; 937-725-8813.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FOSTER HOME FOR FAMILY DOG needed from late August through at least mid-November, when his new forever home will be ready. Milo is 9, 70 pounds, unknown breed. Friendly, affectionate, playful, energetic. Thrives as only dog, but gets along best with dogs of similar energy level; smaller pets in home not recommended. Takes medication for arthritis in back legs; prescription will be provided while fostering. Sometimes needs help climbing. Text 609-731-9643 or email emele@antiochcollege.edu for more information, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

FREE PIANO: Small upright spinet. Well cared for and tuned. Call Shirley, 937-725-8813.

REPURPOSED WOOD: Cedar decking, 2 X 4 X 16. Also, new composite decking, various sizes. Phone 937-767-7605.

FORMER YS RESIDENT in search of affordable living situation: Mother-in-law suite, small cottage, or house-share with vegetarian/vegan woman. Can pay $500/month, including utilities, and willing to help with housework, garden, etc. Good with cats and dogs. Contact linalandess@gmail.com.

IN SEARCH OF a room or apartment for rent. Moving from Texas. Please contact Horacio Trevino, 409-960-2455.

SEEKING TWO- TO THREE BEDROOM house or apartment, $800 to $1,600 per month. Have no pets. Text address and price to 380-270-6551.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest home on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — is available for weekly, monthly stays, minimum two nights. Off-season long-term rates begin Nov. 1. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. Howellfarmlodging.com.

RETAIL/SALON SPACE available, 1,000+ sq. ft., needs some updates, landlord willing to help. 937-684-2366.

LIGHT-FILLED very nice one-bedroom Yellow Springs apartment. Furnished, two blocks from downtown, will be available November through March. $1,200/month, includes utilities. Text 937-572-1295.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE available, $330/month, one year lease, located 105 W. North College, Humanist Center. Utilities included, quiet atmosphere, common waiting area, 937-631-1447.

LARGE (1,700 SQ. FT) 2-BR, 1.5 BA apartment with full kitchen and laundry in unit. Lower level of private home with walk-out, separate entrance and off-street parking. Surrounded by woods and walking paths in park-like setting, only 1 mile south of downtown. $1,600/mo. plus utilities; second bedroom can be sublet to roommate. Pets negotiable with deposit. Jocelyn 937-903-2170 or hardman14osu@yahoo.com for viewing.

THREE-BEDROOM, 2-1/2 bath house. Two-car garage, all appliances. Includes lawn service, snow removal. $1,450/month, $50/month pet fee. Smoke-free building. In Wilberforce, only a 12-minute drive to Yellow Springs. 937-374-1038.

FOR SALE — Open concept living: three bedroom, two bath ranch home; fenced yard with patio; beautiful flower beds, $460,000. 345 Stewart Dr., Yellow Springs. Contact 937-319-6190

COME OUT AND JOIN Tecumseh Land Trust for our fall workday at Glass Farm Conservation Area on Oct. 4, 8 a.m.–11 a.m., to make a difference. Bring gloves, tools, water bottle and meet by the entrance off King Street. If you plan to come, please respond to our Facebook event, or reach out to Madelaine Gregory at stewardship@tecumsehlandtrust.org. In the event of adverse weather, this event will be canceled. If you can’t make this event, keep your eye out for more next year!

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

CARDIO & STRENGTH — fitness that adapts to you! Free for SilverSneakers™ and YS Senior Center members, $5 per class all others. Begins Sept. 18, John Bryan Gym, Tues.–Thurs, 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Call Lynn for information, 937-765-2379.

