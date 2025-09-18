Yellow Springs mayor to join Women’s Hall of Fame

The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees, which include one well-known name in the village — Yellow Springs’ own Mayor Pam Conine.

Now in its 45th year, the GC Women’s Hall of Fame annually honors women whose “leadership, innovation and sustained commitment have measurably strengthened our communities,” as a press release reads.

The announcement notes that Conine has devoted 42 years to education, community media and civic leadership, aiming to shape generations of students and advancing local sustainability and arts initiatives. Her 36 years in middle school education and 25 years as adjunct and full-time faculty at Antioch College and Antioch University Midwest covered administration, special education, tutoring, coaching and broad youth development programming. Her approach to education emphasized inclusion, experiential learning and community engagement; she worked across PTOs, school clubs and extracurriculars to broaden opportunities for youth.

In addition, Conine volunteered for two decades with WYSO 91.3 FM as co-host and producer of the “Women in Music” program, amplifying voices and musical traditions from the early 1980s through 2002. In 2017, she began serving as mayor of Yellow Springs, where she has facilitated Mayor’s Court, taken the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge with the National Wildlife Federation and supported local habitat and conservation projects through Hometown Habitat and other civic groups.

Conine’s honors include the Franklin B. Walter Award for Outstanding Educator in 2008, the Rubin Crystal Award as an LGBTQ Her Story honoree in 2019 and recognition from the National Wildlife Federation for leadership in the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge in 2021. She has also chaired the Yellow Springs Community Council and served on nonprofit boards, including StoryChain and the YS Community Foundation scholarship subgroups.

Mayor Pam will join 2025 inductees Amy Rohrback, Atreva T. Vaughan, Melissa A. Litteral, Marsha DeWeese and the late Jane Lee Ball in being celebrated at this year’s annual Recognition Day Luncheon, slated for Saturday, Sept. 27, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club in Riverside.

Reservations for the luncheon are $25 and must be paid in advance; the deadline for reservations is Saturday, Sept. 20. Reservation forms are available at http://www.bit.ly/GCWHOF2025. For more information, contact Hall of Fame Chair Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.