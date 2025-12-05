Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Dec. 5, 2025

BOWLING

Win and loss for boys, loss for girls

In their second match of the season, the boys bowling team triumphed over Legacy Christian Academy on Monday, Nov. 24, 1,841 pins to 1,647. Senior Jaxyn Fletcher led the team in scoring, with an average of 236 points across two regular games. As a team, the boys racked up 1,575 points across the regular games and an additional 266 Baker game points.

The victory was followed by a 1,946–1,776 loss to Emmanuel Christian on Monday, Dec. 1. No individual scoring data was available at press time.

The girls team also fell to Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 1, 1,500–1,382. No individual scoring data was available at press time.

BASKETBALL

Pair of losses each for boys, girls

The Varsity Bulldogs boys opened the season with a pair of nonconference losses, falling 64–57 to Southeastern on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and 61–28 to Preble Shawnee on Friday, Nov. 28.

In the contest against Southeastern, sophomore Maddox Buster led the offense with 17 points, with sophomore Luke Mikesell close behind with 14.

Rounding out the scoring were junior Neirin Barker with eight, junior Sameer Sajabi and sophomore Alex Lewis each with seven and Dylan Reed with four.Buster netted five rebounds for the Bulldogs, with senior Sailor Schultz nabbing three and two each from senior Teddy Horvath, Lewis, Barker and Mikesell.

The Friday game against Preble Shawnee saw Sajabi lead the boys’ scoring with eight points, followed by seven from Mikesell and five from Buster. Mikesell racked up three steals, and Buster again led for rebounds with six.

Scores for the boys’ Dec. 2 game against Tri-County North had not been reported at press time.

The Varsity Bulldogs girls team also fell in their season-opening games, bested by Belmont 49–11 on Monday, Nov. 24, and by Meadowdale 58–5 on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Individual stats for the games were not available at press time; scores for the team’s Dec. 1 match against conference rival Middletown Christian were also not available.