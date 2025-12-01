Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 10, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Shorthanded Bulldogs run well

Dealing with several nagging injuries, the Bulldogs were shorthanded at the Mechanicsburg Invitational, but nevertheless turned in fine performances.

The boys team earned their highest team finish of the season by placing fifth in the field of 16 teams. Senior Kyle Johnston earned a medal with a fifth-place finish in the field of 100 runners. Junior Wills Oberg ended up in 20th, with senior Arthur DeVore finishing in 36th. The fine team effort was complimented by Oskar Dennis (45th), Brodan Chafee (68th). Trevor Roberts (70th), Graham Turnmire (81st), Robyn Douglass (90th) and Adrian Benedict (96th).

The high school girls squad, with only five runners at this meet, finished in sixth place out of 14 teams and 73 competitors. Senior Sasi Drees led the charge with a 38th-place effort, with fellow senior Lauren Finney ending up in 53rd. Sophomore Sierra Sundell-Turner continued her improvement by finishing in 56th, with Hannah Finney (64th) and Adrian Benedict (68th) rounding out the scoring.

The middle school quartet of William DeWine (33rd), Sam Norman (62nd), Gaven Collier (65th) and Cody McClure (73rd) ran competitive races. The middle school girls trio of Lilly Brown (22nd), Winona Dean (28th) and Leela Cooksey (49th) ran strong races in the field of 60 runners.

Coaches Kyle Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel commented that the Bulldogs are peaking at the right time and should be at full strength for the league meet this Friday, Oct. 10, at Emmanuel Christian Academy, followed by the annual Young’s Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Another win as boys maintain second

Yellow Springs remains in second place in the Metro Buckeye Conference following a 3–1 win against conference rivals Emmanuel Christian Thursday, Oct. 2. Individual stats were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs’ conference record now stands at 4–1–0, with an overall record of 8–5–1.

Girls defense strong despite losses

The YS High School girls soccer team has demonstrated incredible heart and teamwork over the past few weeks, battling hard through a tough stretch of their schedule and facing tough opponents with a limited bench. Goalkeepers and defense have been the highlight.

Against Stebbins on Monday, Sept. 29, in an 11–0 loss, sophomore Elise Bongorno tallied six saves and Jai’bre Anderson added another 12, while Junior Gabriella Kibblewhite made a spectacular goal-line save.

Against conference leader Legacy the following night, the Bulldogs’ defense caught their opponentsm offside a dozen times in the first half. When injuries forced the team to play shorthanded, several players showed their versatility by stepping into goal for the first time, including senior Captain Nora Bongorno, who made eight saves, and freshman Veda Rainey, who stopped five shots. Jai’bre Anderson also had a standout performance with 16 saves before moving to the field. The leadership of captains Bongorno and AJ Johnson was instrumental in keeping the team focused and unified, despite the 15–0 loss.

—Kevin Matteson

VOLLEYBALL

Girls move to third place

A slate of five straight wins over the last two weeks moved the varsity Bulldogs into third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

The girls triumphed 3–2 over conference rivals Legacy Christian Tuesday, Sept. 30; 3–1 over conference team Calvary Christian Thursday, Oct. 2; 3–0 against Stivers Friday, Oct. 3; 3–0 against Tri-County North Saturday, Oct. 4; and 3–1 over Blanchester Monday, Oct. 6.

The Bulldogs currently hold a conference record of 4–3 and an overall record of 11–7.