Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 17, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run like champs at MBC

For the third year in a row, the middle school boys team won the Metro Buckeye Conference cross-country championships held at Emmanuel Christian Academy. The team bested the competition from five other schools in running to a first-place finish. Team members were William DeWine (third), Sam Norman (sixth), Gaven Collier (10th), Cody McClure (13th) and John Novak (14th). William DeWine earned all-league honors while running his fastest time of the year (13:43).

The high school girls team finished as runners-up, which is their highest finish in several years. Senior Sasi Dress ran to a second-place finish and was selected to the all-league team. She was ably assisted by Sierra Sundell-Turner (13th), seniors Rebecca DeWine (14th), Lauren Finney (16th) and Hannah Finney (20th) and ninth graders Ella Reardon (25th) and Isabella Thomas (30th).

The high school boys faced two state-ranked teams, but ran to a hard-fought, fourth-place finish as senior Kyle Johnston broke the 17-minute barrier (16:59) with a fifth-place, all-league performance. Wills Oberg (20th), Arthur Devore (32nd), Oskar Dennis (34th), Graham Turnmire (37th), Trevor Roberts (38th), Brodan Chafee (45th), Matteo Chaiten (46th) and Adrian Benedict (51st) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.

The super middle school trio of Lilly Brown (seventh), Winona Dean (eighth) and Leela Cooksey ran admirably in a highly competitive field.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel were very complimentary of the competitive manner in which the Bulldogs competed, along with the bevy of personal-best times that were achieved at this very important meet.

The middle school season concluded with the Young’s Invitational, while the high school runners will compete at the district meet on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Cedarville.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Two nonconference losses for girls

The Yellow Springs girls soccer team faced a tough stretch in recent nonconference play, falling 14–0 to Southeastern on Monday, Oct. 6, and 10–0 to National Trail on Thursday, Oct. 9.

In the match against Southeastern, the Bulldogs had five shots, two of them on goal, and the team’s goalkeepers were busy: freshman Jai’bre Anderson made 22 saves, senior Metsu Barnett added five and junior Gabriella Kibblewhite made one, combining for 28 total saves.

Three days later against National Trail, the Bulldogs took two shots, though none on frame. Defensively, the Yellow Springs goalkeepers were again tested throughout the match. Anderson recorded 23 saves, junior Bertille Pichonneau added 11, senior Nora Bongorno made one and Kibblewhite contributed one, for a total of 36 saves on the day.

The team’s conference record sits at 0–2–0, with an overall season record of 2–11–1.

VOLLEYBALL

Girls move to third place

The varsity Bulldogs remain in third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference after a 3–0 loss to conference rivals Middletown Christian last week.

Despite the Oct. 7 loss, seniors Malayna Buster and Ariana Robinson brought offensive fire down on their opponents, with Buster serving up 12 kills and Robinson bringing three kills, nine assists and three serve aces. Defensively, seniors Addison Shafeek, Buster and Ru Robertson kept the Eagles moving, with 18, 15 and 13 digs, respectively.

The girls went on to win a nonconference match 3–0 against National Trail Saturday, Oct. 11. Buster turned in 14 kills, followed by Robinson with eight and senior Hannah Parker with six; Robinson also racked up a whopping 17 assists, followed by Parker with eight. Buster also aided scoring with four aces. On defense, Buster and Shafeek each had 16 digs, followed by 15 from Robinson and 14 from Robertson.

The Bulldogs currently hold a conference record of 4–4 and an overall record of 12–8.