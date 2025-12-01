Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 24, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run well at Young’s, district meet

The Yellow Springs Middle and High School cross-country runners performed well at the 39th Annual Young’s Cross Country Invitational last Tuesday. The meet, hosted by YSHS, featured 900 athletes from 31 schools on a perfect day for competition.

The middle school boys, fresh off their first-place finish at the league meet, earned 13th place in a deep field of 23 Division I teams. William DeWine finished 70th (13:59) among 154 competitors. Charlie Rizer (112th) led a group of fast-charging Bulldogs in their last race of the year: Sam Norman (130th), Joseph Schubel (138th), Gaven Collier (139th), Cody McClure (145th) and John Novak (147th).

The middle school trio of Lilly Brown, who ran a personal best of 14:32 (28th), Leela Cooksey (72nd) and Winona Dean (86th) performed well in the field of 128 runners.

Competing against 197 runners from 27 schools, the YSHS girls team finished 11th overall. Led by seniors Sasi Drees (33rd), Rebecca DeWine (88th), Hannah Finney (121st) and Lauren Finney (128th), along with ninth grader Ella Reardon (167th), the girls were undaunted by strong competition.

Eight YSHS boys runners led the squad to a 14th-place finish out of 28 schools and 346 runners. Senior Arthur DeVore, running his last home race, finished 76th (19:11). He was followed by teammates Oskar Dennis (143rd), Trevor Roberts (161st), Matteo Chaiten (166th), Graham Turnmire (190th), Brodon Chafee (220th), Robyn Douglass (268th) and Adrian Benedict (324th), all running strong races.

Both the YSHS boys and girls squads competed at the district meet last Saturday at Cedarville University. The boys placed 15th in a competitive field of 20 schools and 163 runners. Kyle Johnston (27th), Wills Oberg (53rd) and Arthur DeVore (100th) qualified for regionals. The remaining Bulldogs ran season bests: Oskar Dennis (117th), Matteo Chaiten (122nd), Trevor Roberts (123rd) and Graham Turnmire (135th).

On the girls’ side, five runners competed on the 5,000-meter course, finishing 17th out of 31 schools and 143 runners. Seniors Sasi Drees (55th) and Lauren Finney (110th) earned trips to the regional meet, while teammates Sierra Sundell-Turner (125th), Hannah Finney (131st) and Ella Reardon (135th) wrapped up strong seasons.

The five regional qualifiers — Sasi Drees, Lauren Finney, Kyle Johnston, Wills Oberg and Arthur DeVore — make up the largest group of Bulldogs to advance to regionals in more than 15 years. The regional meet will take place Saturday, Oct. 25, at Troy High School, with the girls race at 10 a.m. and the boys race at 10:40 a.m.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel praised the runners for a season that included championship performances, personal bests and advancement to the regional meet.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Nonconference win for boys

The Bulldogs boys soccer team notched a nonconference victory on Saturday, Oct. 18, defeating the Franklin Monroe Jets 9–1 at home.

Junior Wyatt Fagan led the offensive surge with a hat-trick — three goals, while sophomore Orion Sage‑Frabotta added two goals and four points. Juniors Neirin Barker and Luka Rao and freshman Ezra Lydy each netted one goal. Freshman Aaron White contributed a goal and an assist, with freshman Emil Lazar, sophomore Luke Mikesell and junior Tome Rios also providing assists. The Bulldogs finished with 18 shots on goal, showing offensive depth across the lineup.

In goal, senior Carter Brookey recorded 12 saves and allowed just one goal, turning in a strong defensive showing to complement the offensive explosion.

With no recent conference matches, the boys remain in second place in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with a conference record of 4–1–0 and an overall record of 9–8–1.

Postseason loss for girls

The Yellow Springs Bulldogs girls soccer team faced down a tough post-season road match on Thursday, Oct. 16, suffering a 15–0 loss at the hands of Legacy Christian Academy Knights in district tournament play.

Individual stats for the match were not available at press time.

VOLLEYBALL

Two wins for Bulldogs

The varsity Bulldogs held steady with strong showings in both matches last week heading into the postseason.

In a nonconference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 11, the Bulldogs swept National Trail Blazers 3-0 (25–6, 25–18, 25–15). Senior Malayna Buster led offensively with 14 kills and four aces, while senior Ariana Robinson added eight kills and 17 assists. On defense, seniors Addison Shafeek recorded 16 digs, Robinson had 15 digs, and Ru Robertson chipped in 14 digs.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Bulldogs rolled past the Catholic Central Crusaders in postseason play with another 3-0 sweep (25–16, 25–14, 25–18). Buster again provided the offensive spark with 18 kills, while Robinson contributed three kills, 15 assists and four aces. Shafeek, Robinson and Robertson combined for a stout back-row performance, with Shafeek tallying 19 digs, Robinson contributing 17 and Robertson adding 12.

The Bulldogs hold a third-place conference record of 4–4 and an overall season record of 13–9.