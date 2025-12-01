Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 3, 2025

CROSS-COUNTRY

Bulldogs run spirited races

Running off the energy of Homecoming Week, the YSHS/MS Cross Country teams ran well at the Jim Murray Invitational in Springfield on Saturday, Sept 27.

The middle school boys team ran to a fifth-place finish in the field of 13 teams — their highest team finish of the season.

Eighth grader William DeWine finished in 30th place and was complemented by fellow eighth grader Charlie Rizer (39th). The remaining Bulldogs ran as a group in the field of 60 runners with Sam Norman (50th), Gaven Collier (54th), John Novak (56th) and Cody McClure (58th) making significant contributions.

The middle school eighth grade girls trio of Lilly Brown (30th), Winona Dean (31st) and Leela Cooksey (50th) ran exceptional races in the crowded field of 70 competitors.

The YS High School girls squad placed 11th in the field of 21 teams, with senior Sasi Dress running a solid race that placed her 50th. Fellow senior Rebecca DeWine ended the race at 113th out of 153 runners. The remaining Bulldogs ran competitive races, with Sierra Sundell-Turner (119th), Lauren Finney (121st), Hannah Finney (122nd) and Ella Reardon (142nd) contributing to the final score.

The ten-member YSHS boys team ended up in 12th place in the tough field of 25 teams. Senior Kyle Johnston (28th) and junior Wills Oberg (43rd) displayed that they were not intimidated by the field of 165 runners. Junior Arthur DeVore ran a personal-best time with a 108th-place effort, followed by Matteo Chaiten (116th), Oskar Dennis (118th), Graham Turnmire (131st), Trevor Roberts (135th), Brodan Chaffee (137th), Robyn Douglass (145th) and Adran Benedict (161st), who showed tremendous moxie and effort.

Coaches Dave Johnston, Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel shared that the Bulldogs continue to run strongly against some of the top Division 1 teams in Southwest Ohio and are not fazed by the level of competition.

The Bulldogs will run at the Mechanicsburg Invitational Saturday, Oct. 4, as they ready themselves for Metro Buckeye Conference championships on Oct. 10.

—Coach John Gudgel

SOCCER

Boys now second in conference

Yellow Springs slipped to second place in the Metro Buckeye Conference following loss to a close conference rival last week, followed by a win and loss in nonconference play.

Individual stats were not available at press time for the Bulldogs’ Thursday, Sept. 25 match against Legacy Christian Academy, but the final score was 5–2 in favor of the Knights, who now lead the conference ranking.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Yellow Springs kept the Franklin Monroe Jets scoreless in a 5–0 match. Junior Sameer Sajabi turned in a two-goal, one-assist night, while Neirin Barker, Orion Sage-Frabotta and Austin Thomas added the other goals, as the Bulldogs finished with five tallies and 14 shots. Senior goalie Carter Brookey racked up four saves, with one provided by Sajabi, to seal the clean sweep.

The team fell in a hard-fought 5–3 contest against Waynesville on Monday, Sept. 29. Sophomore Lucas Mikesell led with two goals, followed by one from junior Wyatt Fagan. Junior Neirin Barker added an assist. Despite Brookey’s 18 saves, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace with Waynesville’s attack.

Yellow Springs adds their only conference loss yet to their record, now at 3–1–0, with an overall record of 7–5–1.

A draw for girls

Yellow Springs and Belmont played to a 1–1 draw on Friday, Sept. 26.

Junior Bertille Pichonneau scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal, converting two of her three shots on target. Freshman goalkeeper Jai’bre Anderson stopped six Belmont shots for a 1.000 save percentage.

VOLLEYBALL

Another split for Bulldogs

The Yellow Springs girls volleyball team faced two Metro Buckeye Conference opponents last week, splitting the results with a loss to Emmanuel Christian and a sweep over Miami Valley School.

The Bulldogs opened strong, but ultimately fell 3–2 to Emmanuel on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the end of a close match. After winning the first set 25–19, Yellow Springs dropped the next two 18–25 and 24–26. They rallied to win the fourth set 25–21 but ultimately lost the fifth, 9–15. Senior Malayna Buster led the offense with 15 kills and four aces, while senior Ariana Robinson contributed 20 assists and eight aces. The team worked hard to keep the ball in play, with senior Buster racking up 27 digs, followed closely by 24 from senior Ru Robertson, 23 from Robinson, 20 from senior Addison Shafeek and 18 from senior Hannah Parker.

In a dominant performance, the Bulldogs swept Miami Valley School 3–0 on Thursday, Sept. 25. They won each set decisively: 25–13, 25–13 and 25–15. Buster and Robinson led the team for kills with eight and seven, respectively; Robinson, still the team’s assist leader, racked up 11, in addition to six aces. Robertson kept the ball moving with 15 digs, followed by Shafeek with 10.

The Bulldogs are currently seated at fourth place in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with a conference record of 2–3 and an overall record of 6–7.