Peter Robert Witson

The tale here on earth of Peter Robert Whitson, age 85, ended peacefully Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, surrounded by his family at the VA Hospice in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 16, 1940, in the borough of Queens, New York, son of the late Salvatore and Nancy (Merian) Politan. Peter was preceded in death by his brothers, John Whitson and Paul Politan, and his daughter-in-law, Kymrith Whitson. He is survived by Joann Hausser, his partner of 15 years; his three children, Leanne Stidham (Joe), Rob Whitson (Diana Turner) and John Whitson (Carrie); grandchildren, Sydney Stidham, Sam Stidham (Mary Beth), Camille Whitson, Chloe Whitson and Clair Whitson; great-grandchild, Raiden Stidham; and brother, Louis Politan (Rosemary), along with multiple nieces and nephews.

Peter was a graduate of Long Branch High School in New Jersey and Wright State University, Dayton Ohio.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where he settled to raise his family. He appreciated the easy pace of the Midwest, but his heart was at the shore in West End Long Branch, New Jersey.

Peter had a wide range of vocations during his life, from chimney sweep to social worker; however, his true calling was the art of storytelling. He retired from teaching with his daughter at For Your Health in 2023 with over 30 years of training others in the life-saving skills of CPR. Wherever he was, people knew him as “The CPR Guy.”

He had a love for his family that was unconditional. He loved music and attending concerts and all things “Volkswagen Bug” — most were works-in-progress that he restored and drove throughout his life. He touched all he met with his kind and generous nature. He was best described as “a very cool and quirky dude that always knew how to make people smile”.

In retirement he enjoyed writing, storytelling and conversation, and he was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs.

Peter was absolutely loved and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life service will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Yellow Springs, Ohio at a later date.