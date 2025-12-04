R. Louise Dean

June 27, 1923–Nov. 25, 2025

Held in love and God’s Light, Louise passed peacefully at 102 years of age on Nov. 25, 2025. She has completed her journey Home and is now with the Lord, where she will be immersed in His Love for Eternity, and where she is reunited in glorious celebration with many loved ones and dear friends.

Among her family who have passed are her husband, Charles H. Dean Sr.; her daughter, Donna L. Dean; her mother, Lillian L. Stevens; her father, Robbie E. Stevens; her brother, Estol W. Stevens and sister-in-law, Marjorie Estelle; her brother, Albert T. Stevens, and sister-in-law, Hattie; her brother James Everett Stevens and sister-in-law, Mary Joyce; her brother-in-law,Webber Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.

Louise is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” H. Dean Jr., and his wife, Deborah J.; daughter, Debra A. Dean, and her husband, Tony Bruce; grandson, Charles “Chad” H. Dean III; grandson, Ian M. Dean, and his wife, Lesli M.; niece-daughter, Pam Pendergraft, and her husband, Happy; sister, Katie Orelia Ferguson; and numerous close and extended family members, all of whom she loved.

Louise was born on June 27, 1923, in Sardis, Mississippi. At a young age, she both helped her family by picking cotton and excelled at school. As a teen, she balanced her enjoyment of town socials with her keen interest in learning, and became valedictorian of her high school class. After graduating, she worked for a time at Sears Roebuck. During World War II, she became a nurse cadet. Shortly after the war, she married her sweetheart, Charles. They were to share 49 wonderful years together.

Charles proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and Louise embraced the duties that came to her as an Air Force wife. While stationed in Germany, she, Charles and a very young Chuck enjoyed traveling in Europe. Louise had her very first pizza in Naples, Italy, in the 1950s! During a visit to Holland, she developed a love of tulips, which later became a love of growing many kinds of flowers, as well as a few vegetables, especially tomatoes and okra. She, Charles and Deb later enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and Canada.

Over the years, Louise was an avid gardener, especially delighting in her decades-old Peace rose; and she twice won the Mayor’s Beautification Award for her home’s flower beds. She took the lessons of her garden and the Garden to heart, embodying the adage “bloom where you’re planted,” and tended with love those in her circle. A long-time homemaker, Louise also taught pre-school, treasuring them both.

In addition to gardening and being with family and friends, Louise enjoyed reading, listening to music and cooking. She loved sunshine, admired clouds and danced in the rain. She loved the arts as well, and enjoyed visiting museums and attending performances of all kinds. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church of Fairborn, the Red Hatters Society, Fairborn Senior Center, Officers’ Spouses’ Club, and Widows’ Wives Club. Late in life, she enjoyed Zoom time with family and visits to John Bryan State Park.

Throughout her life, her Christian faith was very important to her, sustaining and comforting her through challenges, and she strove to live according to her faith. She was thankful for her close relationship with the Lord, the love of family and friends and the numerous blessings that filled her long life.

Louise’s family acknowledges with deep gratitude Friends Care Community, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton and Burcham Tobias Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio 45324, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, from 4–7 p.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home. A committal will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn immediately following the service.