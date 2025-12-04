The amazing life of Shirley Strohm Mullins, who died Aug. 7, 2025, at the age of 90, will be celebrated with “Shirley’s Grand Finale Concert,” on April 4, 2026, 5:30–6:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. An “Open Mic Celebration” reception will immediately follow in the church’s Westminster Hall.

The family invites community members to bring their own artistic talent and instruments to share in honor of this talented and unforgettable musician. Whether a former student, fellow musician, writer of poetry or a humorous storyteller, all are welcome to come and share their gifts while honoring the memory of Shirley’s remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Shirley Mullins Endowment Fund, through the Yellow Springs Community Foundation, at YSCF.org.