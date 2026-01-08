Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Dec. 12, 2025

BOWLING

Win and loss for girls, two wins for boys

The girls bowling team had a split week of matches, prevailing 1,547–1,213 over Stivers on Wednesday, Dec. 3, but falling 1,866–1,430 to conference rivals Middletown Christian on Monday, Dec. 3.

In the winning match against Stivers, junior Kennedy Strobel led the Bulldogs in scoring with 320 pins across two regular games, followed closely by 300 from sophomore Avery Tobias. The scoring was rounded out by 238 from junior Emery Fodal, 232 from junior Bertille Pichoneau and 210 from sophomore Violet Matteson; the team brought in 247 pins in a Baker game to seal the victory.

Individual scoring data was not available for the Dec. 8 match against Middletown Christian.

The girls currently hold a conference record of 0–2, with an overall season record of 2–2.

The boys bowling team racked up two more victories, defeating Stivers 1,987 pins to 1,505 and Middletown Christian 1,974–1,894. Senior Jaxyn Fletcher was the scoring leader, with 404 pins across two regular games, followed closely by senior Noah Diamond with 382. Sophomore Bryce Flemming scored 371; sophomore Noah Horn, 299; and senior Kyle Johnston, 261, with a cumulative 270 pins from the Bulldogs in a Baker game.

No individual scoring data was available for the Dec. 8 match against Middletown Christian.

The boys hold a conference record of 1–1, with an overall season record of 3–2.

BASKETBALL

Two losses for girls, one for boys

The Varsity Bulldogs girls netted two losses against conference rivals last week, falling 89–10 to Middletown Christian away on Monday, Dec. 1, and 73–5 to Legacy Christian Academy at home on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Individual scoring stats were not available for either game.

The girls’ conference record is 0–2, with an overall record of 0–4.

The Bulldogs boys varsity team also fell to Legacy Christian Academy, 71–34, at home, on Friday, Dec. 5. Sophomores Maddox Buster and Alex Lewis led the offense with nine points each; sophomore Luke Mikesell followed close behind with seven. Junior Sameer Sajabi put six on the board; junior Neirin Barker and Dylan Reed rounding out the score with three and one, respectively. Buster led the team in rebounds with five, and Mikesell led in steals and assists with two each.

The boys’ conference record is 0–1, with an overall season record of 0–3.