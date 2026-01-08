Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Dec. 19, 2025

BOWLING

Boys and girls defeat Trotwood

The boys bowling team added another win to their season on Wednesday, Dec. 10, defeating Trotwood 2,108–1,407 across two regular games and a Baker game.

Senior Jaxyn Fletcher remained the scoring leader, netting 490 pins in the regular games; sophomore Bryce Fleming followed with 362.

Scores for a Tuesday, Dec. 16 match against Calvary Christian were not available at press time.

The boys hold a conference record of 2–1, with an overall season record of 4–2.

The girls bowling team also defeated Trotwood on Wednesday, prevailing 1,509–925 across two regular games and a Baker game.

Junior Kennedy Strobel continued to lead the scoring for the Bulldogs with 284 pins, followed closely by sophomore Avery Tobias with 277.

The girls currently hold a conference record of 0–2, with an overall season record of 3–2.

BASKETBALL

Two losses for boys

The Bulldogs boys varsity team faced two losses against conference rivals over the last week, falling to Middletown Christian 60–45 away on Friday, Dec. 12, and 62–22 to Emmanuel Christian at home on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Sophomore Luke Mikesell led the charge against the Middletown Eagles, racking up 21 points for the Bulldogs; his scoring efforts were shored up by five points each from junior Sameer Sajabi and sophomore Alex Lewis, four each from junior Neirin Barker and sophomore Maddox Buster and two each from seniors Dylan Reed and Sailor Schultz and freshman Henry Babb. Buster nabbed six rebounds over the course of the game, with Mikesell bringing in four steals.

Individual stats were not available for the game against Emmanuel Christian at press time.

The boys’ conference record is 0–3, with an overall season record of 0–5.