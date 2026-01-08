Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Nov. 28, 2025

BOWLING

Season begins for Bulldogs

The boys and girls bowling teams opened the winter season against Archbishop Carroll on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Despite strong performances from the Bulldogs, both teams were bested by the Patriots.

The girls team had a narrow loss, 1,487 pins to 1,474. Sophomore Avery Tobias led the team in scoring, netting 271 pins across two regular games. Tobias was followed closely by junior Bertille Pichoneau, who racked up 268 pins across two games. Junior Kennedy Strobel followed with 255, sophomore Violet Matteson with 224 and junior Emery Fodal with 220. The team scored an additional combined 249 in a baker game.

The boys match ended in a score of 1,953 pins from Carroll to Yellow Springs’ 1,822. Senior Jaxyn Fletcher was the scoring leader, with 391 pins across two regular games. Senior Noah Diamond followed with 331 pins, sophomore Bryce Flemming with 288, sophomore Noah Horn with 281 and senior Kyle Johnston with 220. The boys scored an additional combined 311 pins in a baker game.