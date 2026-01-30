Favorite Yellow Springs Memories, Pt. II

This week, we present more submissions from villagers and visitors near and far, shared in response to this year’s first-of-the-year question, “What’s your favorite Yellow Springs memory?” The volume of responses we received was vast — more than any year in the 16 I’ve been with the News, at least — so we’ll keep sharing them throughout this month.

My favorite memory has got to be the proclamation of Hackysack Day this year. We gathered from around the country. We kicked footbags and hackysacks of all colors and sizes. We danced and flowed in the bubbles. Made art and hung out together mostly at Short St. All day! One big celebration for hackysack and we thank Mayor Pam for making this happen and cannot wait for next year’s Hack Day!

—Andy Mosh

Old hippie guy in tie-dye sitting on the steps of the library blowing bubbles as people passed.

—Tanya Ellenburg-Kimmet

My favorite memory would be there’s a huge, large-limbed tree just off the main street on the grounds of Antioch College. As a teenager I would climb that tree, find me a comfortable perch, sit quietly and watch life go by. That was many decades ago and I still think of it on occasion. Arguably the ’70s were the best time to be a teenager!

—Chris McLaughlin

Ice skating to school after an ice storm. Red Square Saturday night folk dancing.

—David Whitmore

Easy. Halloween night with bonfires all around town. These bonfires were set up and supplied by the village and there were adults assigned to stay at each. As a kid, we knew we could walk from one bonfire to the next.

—Eric Lipsitt

John Bryan State Park, spring, NHS picnic, hundreds of newly hatched toads crossing a path my friends and I were walking, extraordinary!

—Sandy Huggler Sopko

My first house party at Peach and Priscilla’s on Xenia Avenue in the mid-1970s.

—Debbie Austin

The Riding Centre and the Vale sprouted the seed of who I am.

—Tosha Sargent

I have decades of fond memories in the village including Saturdays at Hasser’s Barber Shop, riding in the Independence Day parade, working nights cleaning the schools, reading in the Antioch library and working out at the Wellness Center, but my favorite is getting married at the Weston House.

—Larry Shaffer

When the Boy Scouts collected the Christmas trees, made a big pile in Gaunt Park and then set them on fire! Later, once collected, the trees were shredded into a huge pile at the School Forest and the Village people spread the chips on the trails in the Pine Forest and nearby Glen trails.

—Simone Stave Demarzi

My dad taking me and my sister to hike the Glen back in the ’70s and playing in the springs. My dad and his family lived in YS for a very long time.

Oh, and in the 1990s being at a party with Dave Chappelle in YS!

—Amy Noel Stoner

Going to John Bryan State Park with my family as a kid. We would get a bucket of chicken and sides for a picnic, throw the Frisbee and go on a hike. And then later going to Young’s Dairy with our children, watching them pet the goats, having cheese curds, burgers and ice cream.

—Kim Passmore

Back from the first semester away at Miami University, I met several friends at The Trails in late December 1967. My former algebra teacher, David Anthony, was sitting at the bar. Our gaggle of girls passed him and went to the back where we ate the pizza we had missed. (Was it the fennel that made it so special?) We were home!

—Deborah Johnston

Going to the head shops and turquoise shops with my mom in early ’70s and the smell of Nag Champa incense.

—Katie Brown

My grandmother taking me and my brother to Mr. Fubs when we were kids, then lunch.

—Tracy Penewit-Bidwell

While in grade school (Beavercreek Schools) we had overnight camp at Glen Helen. It made a wonderful impression on me which has lasted over 60 years for the Glen and Yellow Springs.

—Martha Gaskill

Waiting for Sunday school to be over, having tea and scones at The Winds back in the ’80s.

—Kathy Jacobson-Voytko

Pumpkin carving parties at Oten Gallery, movies at the Little Art, losing myself for hours at Phantasm arcade, shopping at Village Variety, counter seat lunch at Dick and Tom’s, then going next door to load up on candy. Heading to the Tavern with college friends and playing something on the jukebox.

—Nic Irizawa

It’ll always be Dingleberrys for me.

—Dustie Pitstick

Hard to choose just one. I’m just happy I grew up here. But proposing to my wife before the fireworks at Gaunt Park is the correct answer.

—David A. Boyer

Trick-or-treat — chasing down the police and fire department vehicles to get full-sized candy bars and hitting up as many bonfires as possible to get doughnuts and cider with an occasional hot dog. Trick-or-treat like no other.

—Tana Mitchell Peterson

Riding my bike across town to the pool, swimming and going to the candy stand during “rest period.” All by myself (or with a friend). No parents. Anywhere.

—Ellen Young Stanley

Riding our bikes from friend’s house to friends’ houses to go to the pool at Gaunt Park for the day. Trick-or-treating from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. and going to various bonfires. Such happy childhood memories.

—Michelle Hairston

Riding our horses to Grote’s for lunch.

—Elisabeth DeForest

In general, growing up there. My home on Woodrow Street, riding my bike all over! Spending entire days and summers at Gaunt Park pool, and all the hikes through the Glen. Feeling safe, feeling loved.

—Robin Gifford

Walking downtown with my sister with 75 cents each in our pockets. We were about 10 and 11 years old.

Stopping at Erbaugh and Johnson’s to buy candy then on to the Little Art, where we were introduced to foreign films.

Several townsfolk stopping us on our travels to ask if our parents knew where we were — gentler times.

Early ’60s.

And always the Glen.

—Annie Kaelin

Selling hand-squeezed lemonade in 1972; Street Fair was a smaller community event then. We made $60. It went a long way in those days.

—Kathryn Hitchcock

Being a junior naturalist in the early ’80s. The Trailside Museum, Swinging Bridge, Pine Forest, and overnight Eco Camp.

—Travis Lewis

Second Circle Group Home for Children, 505 Lincoln Drive. My first full-time job in YS. Early ’80s. Next to Lois and Floyd Edward’s.

—Juan Rodriguez

Walking to the bakery at 2 a.m. to get fresh, hot donuts. Our cat would follow us all the way there and back.

—Peter Gilmartin

Keith and I moved to Yellow Springs way before cell phones. Everyone had “767” landlines. Our 1913 house needed all new electric so, of course, we called Larry Electric. A few days later, I had a question and called him again. I misdialed the number and the woman who answered informed me I had the wrong number, then added, “But my next door neighbor is having a cookout and I see Larry over there. Do you want me to go get him?”

I knew right then, I lived in a very special place.

—Linda Kinney

Going to the YS street fair with my grandmother. And then my mother. Then taking my own daughter. Then my daughter growing up and being a vendor at the Street Fair. My favorite memories.

—Wendy Gilmore

A bike ride downtown to get Grotes’ fries and a rainbow slush. Walking to the big hill at Gaunt Park for a sled ride. Watching little league baseball at Mills Lawn. Eating the raspberries and mulberries on the Green Street trail. Picking dandelions in the field. Walking barefoot and stepping on a prickly weed — thistle — ouch! Treehouse, cinder block/plywood bike ramp, gravel drive, kickball and badminton in the field.

—Annette L. Schooler-Zanders

Endless summer days in the Glen as kids, swimming in the blue hole — well, we called it the blue hole even though I’m pretty sure the actual blue hole is somewhere in Clifton Gorge/John Bryan. Sledding at midnight at Gaunt Park. The lifeguards all standing and blowing their whistles at the pool and rushing down to get Bomb Pops and Chico Sticks from the snack shack during the summer. The NYE ball drop. The Street Fair when it was still a sidewalk sale.

—Sam Bryn

Snowball fight, which included Rod Serling. Cookie lady came to Corry Hall.

—Truman Williamson

DG’s working for Peach and Priscilla Moore serving up the best burritos, burgers — you name it. Mr. Fub’s Party, Gabby’s BBQ. The Gulch, John Bryan Park on Sundays. Grote’s and Tastee Freeze, folk dances at John Bryan Center, Halloween neighborhood bonfires, Glen Helen, the swinging bridge, all the old cool shops, Gaunt Park on July 4, Eddie’s Pizza, Ha Ha Pizza. They used to hang a sign when they were closed that said, “HaHa! We’re closed!”

—Canaan Caesar

Open mic nights at the Goat, pizza from Bentinos’, sitting on Eagle’s Perch playing guitar.

—Phoenix Chaplin

I was born and raised in YS, but my parents were newcomers. I was jealous of my classmates when a teacher said “When I had your mother in my class…” or “Your father always…”

So a very happy memory for me is when my son came home and said, “Mr. Robey says I’m just like you — you never shut up!”

—Gilah Pomeranz Anderson

The many magical hikes in John Bryan and the Glen! Hacky sacking with friends by the train station. The festivals that are held throughout the year. There are countless!

—Brittany Amber Geer

Fireworks at Gaunt on the Fourth of July and how summer vacation never seemed to end! All the cookouts, days at the village pool and just getting to be a kid!

—Michael G. Viemeister

Playing hearts with my buddies in North Hall, Shepherd. At midnight, taking a break for a stroll down to the Village Bakery for a dozen hot, steaming, fresh-out-of-the-oven glazed donuts, then back for more all-night hearts.

—Richard Maizell

Midnight doughnuts!

—Jerry Womacks

For me it was the Holiday Tournament held at Cedarvillle College Arena in the ’70s into the ’80s. It featured YS, Cedarville, Greenview and I believe East Clinton. We played a four-team tournament for the championship over the Christmas holidays. It was very well attended by the YS fan base, and at least during my time, we dominated! And of course, the YSHS alumni tournament.

—Terry Lawson

There are so many! Spending my allowance on ribbon barrettes and Cella cherries at the drug store, then walking through the interior door to Dick and Tom’s for lunch. Buying Steiff Little Bears at the Ott shop and playing with them among the tree roots at Mills Lawn during recess. Visiting with Mary Frost-Pierson at Mysteries from the Yard when I went in to buy another Agatha Christie. Doing shows at Center Stage. Sitting on the steps at Mr. Fub’s Party half the night. Going to classic, foreign, and indie movies at The Little Art and eating Beyer Butter Bars and drinking Little Art Tea. Swimming and sledding and watching fireworks at Gaunt Park. Getting slushies at Tastee Freeze. Hanging out playing Rummy at the laundromat with my mom while we got our clothes clean. Any and every class with the incomparable Mr. Gudgel. Playing Lord of the Rings in the Glen as a kid. Choosing stickers at Knowles Green Only. My first date with my now-wife of 24 years at The Winds. Going to Young’s at 2 in the morning. Lying on the golf course, looking at the stars. Shakespeare in the amphitheater at Antioch and exploring the tea garden before the show. Picking embroidery floss for friendship bracelets at the Variety Store. The NYE ball drop, hugging friends and shouting Happy New Year. Trick-or-treat, of course, and especially the bonfires, Mary Morgan’s ghostly sheet, and visiting with Faith Patterson and Bev Price along the way. Cast parties at the Bents’, Jean Hooper’s and Jack and Ray’s. Picnic birthday parties at John Bryan with a Snoopy cake from Young’s and swimming in the pool out there afterwards. Being taken to Com’s for dinner and my folks ordering me a Shirley Temple and playing “Brown-Eyed Women and Red Grenadine” on the jukebox. Going to dance to blues bands and eat delicious food at DG’s. Walking around in the wee hours without having to be afraid.

Late Christmas Eve services at First Presbyterian, walking home across Mills Lawn in the snow, caroling with friends and tasting my first homemade caramel.

I could go on for a very long time!

—Daria Schaffnit

In 1982 my then boyfriend asked me to marry him at the altar in the Methodist Church and we rang the church bells after. He surprised me with all our friends and family waiting at the Tavern to help celebrate. Forty-three years later and he still surprises me daily.

—Susan Butler

My husband proposed using the Little Art marquee back in 2014. We were married at Glen House Inn.

—Lindsay Slone

Halloween in the village in the 1960s was a special time. The famine in Biafra was at its worst. As we children trick-or-treated, we asked for pennies to fill our UNICEF boxes. Once our penny boxes were full, we ran to the community bonfire — where our teachers and parents waited — to present our gathered coins, relishing the reward of hot cocoa and a spirit of fulfillment.

—Steve Dillon

The bowling alley with Mom, keeping score with pencil and paper. Dick and Tom’s (again with Mom) for breakfast before school when there was a snow delay. Riding my bike literally everywhere, even in winter. Cracking jokes at track practice with Mr. Gudgel. Knocking on Gabby’s door for some fries. Gulping water from the rusty spigot at Gaunt Park in the summer heat. Choreographing/performing the halftime dance with Alisha Johnson for a high school basketball game and getting a standing ovation. Whole days at the Gaunt Park pool.

—Trace Lysette

The night my husband asked me to marry him at the old Trail Tavern. That’s where we had our first date.

—Amy McFadden

Attending The Antioch School in the late 1970s into the early 1980s.

—Jessica Alt

Softball with my dad. Tuesday and Thursday nights. Then Grote’s for frozen bananas afterwards. The smell of the dry grass, the sun, the dirt, the sound of the pool, peak summer. If I had to pick one, that’s gotta be it.

—Brian Rainey