January 30–February 5, 2026 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

POST HOLIDAY DECLUTTER! Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

LENNY, FLIP, AND RICKLES: Standup Comics in the Magic City, by Jacob Katel. An unfiltered history of stand up comedy in Miami, FL. Starring: Lenny Bruce, George Kirby, Belle Barth, Pearl Williams, B.S. Pully, Sammy Shore, La Wanda Page, Flip Wilson, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Don Rickles, Redd Foxx, Slappy White, Joe E. Lewis, Sophie Tucker, Wildman Steve, Pigmeat Markham, Moms Mabley, and Rodney Dangerfield. MORE FROM THE AUTHOR: Inside Juke Joint City; Bucket Of Blood. On Amazon.com or your independent book store.

MISS JOANN FABRICS? Shop Sister Trillium: wool, fleece, corduroy, felt. 108 Dayton St., Wed., 12–3 p.m. & Thurs.–Sun., 12–6 p.m.

‘RUNNING ERRANDS’ Natural Nail Studio: 20% off all appointments booked now through Feb. 1. 937-319-0020. IG: @runningerrandsys.

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE FIREWOOD available at Nine Pines Winery. You pick up and haul away. Assorted lengths mostly Mulberry. Not split but manageable. Text Jim at 937-479-0539.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

QUIET, RELIABLE SENIOR woman seeking small, long-term, ground-level, one-bedroom, one-bath cottage or bungalow, in or near Yellow Springs. Peaceful setting preferred, hummingbird approved. Laundry or hook-up a plus. I’m trustworthy, exceptionally clean, respectful, and pay rent on time. I also have experience caring for owners’ home and animals while they travel. References available. Please e-mail jbenning1950@live.com.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest home on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — is available for weekly, monthly stays, minimum two nights. Off-season long-term rates. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call or text Branson, 937-825-0312.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

SECOND FLOOR DOWNTOWN YS one-bedroom apartment for rent. $800/Month plus utilities. References and Deposit Required. 937-631-1447.

LUXY 550 sq. ft. Very quiet, beautifully furnished wellness studio apartment in private house: opens onto pond with private patio, wildlife abound, one mile to town right on the gorgeous bike path. Great for single person who works away from home; no pets unfortunately, some space in storage room, and shared exercise equipment, grill, hammock, veggie garden. Seeking a responsible, friendly, not noisy, helpful, community-focused tenant. Background/credit check $50. Rent $1,000–1,200. First month, last month, and security deposit; 30-day minimum. Available now. Current residents are quiet except for laughter and positivity, world travelers nature lovers. Tell me about yourself, social media links, sources of income, how spend free time/interests, when to talk, etc., ValerieKosheleff@gmail.com

PRICE REDUCTION! 295k! 117 Allen St., Yellow Springs. Come look at this YS Village bi-level; 4 beds, 2 baths, large privacy back yard with deck and extra parcel — bring your pets/chickens! This home has updated kitchen and many many extras, ready for you. This home is priced below market value! Call today, Polly Mobbs, 404-617-9401, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

PROJECT MANAGER — Pre-Development Phase 1: The Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC), a Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) serving the Village of Yellow Springs, has entered into a purchase contract for a downtown commercial/residential property with the goal of transforming it into a vibrant, community-oriented asset. YSDC is seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead the pre-development process, including due diligence, planning, financial analysis, and stakeholder coordination, culminating in a development recommendation and construction readiness. The full job announcement is available at https://YSDC.org. Send résumé and cover letter to YSDC@ysdc.org.

TESSERACT BOOKS is hiring staff. One to two part-time positions available with flexible hours. Work includes staffing the cash register, cataloguing books, organizing books, assisting with events. Some remote work possible. Contact Kathy at tesseractbooksys@gmail.com.

EMPORIUM WINES and Underdog Cage is looking for qualified help for front of house. Applicants must be available on weekends. This position includes operating POS, barista, general customer service among other duties. Please apply online through our website, emporiumwines.com, or pick up a paper application in the store, 233 Xenia Ave.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

KNOW SOMETHING? TEACH SOMETHING! Pass along your knowledge or valuable skills: Place your classified ad today!

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews.com, submit online, or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.