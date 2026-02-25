Eighth-grade boys basketball team makes local history

The final buzzer sounded on a 42–28 championship win, and for a moment the gym felt still. Then the noise came: teammates rushing the floor, fans on their feet and a community celebrating something bigger than a trophy.

The 2025–26 season ended with the Yellow Springs eighth-grade boys basketball team finishing 12–0 and undefeated, crowned champions of the Metro Buckeye Conference. That moment was built on months of work, belief and a culture that began long before the first tipoff.

Before celebrating the eighth graders, this story begins with the seventh-grade team — the foundation. They accepted the toughest jobs in practice, pushed the pace, took contact and made the older group better every day. Zander GunderKline and Oliver Bailey played significant minutes alongside the eighth graders, never backing down. Sam Folkerth and Joe Schubel did the same, competing, learning and growing with every rep. Their selflessness and toughness didn’t just support the season — they powered it.

The eighth graders’ journey made the season even more meaningful. One year earlier, many were coming off a losing season. Instead of pointing fingers, they went to work, practicing harder, trusting one another and committing to playing the right way. The results showed in unselfish basketball, constant communication and a group that genuinely wanted to see each other succeed. They didn’t just win games; they became better teammates, better students and better young men.

Both groups lived by the same standards: Good grades were non-negotiable. Shirt and tie on game days represented pride and professionalism. The constant pressure from the coach wasn’t about control but accountability — lessons bigger than basketball, about leadership, commitment and knowing they matter.

With a team this balanced, MVP honors couldn’t belong to one player. Instead, the season belonged to “The Big Three,” the future of Yellow Springs basketball:

Nico Sajabi (#35), with a season-high 31 points, was the leader every coach hopes for: respectful, steady, and deeply connected to the community. A true star who led by example.

Elijah Lewis (#34), with a season-high 28 points brought responsibility and organization — a go-getter who only played one full year of basketball, yet became a key engine for the team.

Gregory Bailey (#42), season-high 15 points, was the athlete and the bruiser, the floor general who couldn’t be pushed around and set the physical tone every game.

These three made coaching easy and fun. They emphasized winning — but more importantly, they emphasized doing things the right way.

Some of the best moments of the season weren’t about the scoreboard. In the tournament semifinals against Middletown Christian, with the game already decided in a 59–36 win, Cam Richeson drilled his first career three-pointer at buzzer — and the bench exploded. In the championship game against Miami Valley, Jordan Andrade scored a put-back layup at buzzer, his moment on the biggest stage. Watching the team and the fans react to those first baskets made everything worth it. Shout-outs also go to Grady Fagan, Luc Amend and Elijah Stollings, who each scored some of their first points this season. Those moments are forever.

None of this happens without community and family support. A huge “thank you” goes out to every family and friend, and to those who worked concessions, provided food, gave rides; teachers who opened up classroom space; and those who showed up night after night. Seeing Tim W., a bus driver and former teacher, still supporting meant more than words can say. Thank you to Early Lawhorn and family, long-time mentors and friends; the Perry family, mom and son who help every game; Mr. Hatert, my former math teacher and now principal, who continues to keep the village strong; and Kelli Lewis, our team mom. Kelli handled uniforms, grades, food, gym access and more — without her, this season wouldn’t have happened.

From my perspective as Coach Ray, this season was personal. Coaching wasn’t just about wins but leadership, accountability and life lessons that last far beyond middle school basketball. These boys learned that nothing is handed to you — everything is earned.

They proved it all season long — together, for each other and for Yellow Springs.

Always earned. Never given.

—Coach Rashawn Benners

Pair of wins for varsity boys

The varsity boys basketball team earned a road win over Jefferson on Tuesday, Feb. 10, defeating the hosts 53–13.

Luke Mikesell led all scorers with 22 points, along with 3 steals and 1 rebound. Dylan Reed followed with 9 points and 5 rebounds. Sameer Sajabi and Alex Lewis each scored 5 points, with Sajabi adding 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal and Lewis recording 1 assist and 2 steals. Maddox Buster finished with 3 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist, while Trevor Roberts also scored 3 points. Neirin Barker and Phoenix York each added 2 points, with Barker recording 4 assists and 2 steals and York pulling down 2 rebounds. Sailor Schultz scored 2 points and added 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Teddy Horvath contributed 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals, while Brodan Chaffee and Sherrod Wheeler each recorded 2 rebounds.

The Bulldogs followed with a home conference win over Calvary Christian on Friday, Feb. 13, defeating the visitors 51–40.

Mikesell led the Bulldogs with 13 points, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Buster added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Alex Lewis finished with 8 points and 3 steals, while Sajabi recorded 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Neirin Barker scored 4 points and added 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal. Reed, Roberts and Horvath each scored 3 points, with Reed also recording 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Schultz added 1 rebound.

The Bulldogs hold a conference record of 4–6, with an overall season record of 6–15.