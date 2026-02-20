February 20–26, 2026 Classifieds

2007 HONDA CIVIC, 1st and 2nd owners both YSers, 128K miles, four new tires @115k miles; well-maintained, service records, excellent condition, $6,000. Text (preferred) or call 937-287-1611.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE CARDBOARD BOXES of various sizes. Great for storing, packing or moving, smaller ones for wrapping presents. Call 937-767-9383.

QUIET, RELIABLE SENIOR woman seeking small, long-term, ground-level, one-bedroom, one-bath cottage or bungalow, in or near Yellow Springs. Peaceful setting preferred, hummingbird approved. Laundry or hook-up a plus. I’m trustworthy, exceptionally clean, respectful, and pay rent on time. I also have experience caring for owners’ home and animals while they travel. References available. Please e-mail jbenning1950@live.com.

LIFE-LONG YS female, 30, seeks well-maintained apartment/house. Responsible, quiet. Budget: ~$900–$1,000. Excellent local references. Call/text [937] 708-1300.

LOCAL COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER Seeking Long-Term Home: After seven years in the village — and 6 years renting the same residence — I am seeking a 1–2 bedroom, long-term rental. I’m a responsible, financially stable renter with excellent references and deep community involvement. I care for the homes I live in and the neighbors around me. If you’re a landlord looking for someone who treats your property with respect and plans to stay, I’d love to connect. Please call 720-471-3417.

SECOND FLOOR DOWNTOWN YS one-bedroom apartment for rent. $800/Month plus utilities. References and Deposit Required. 937-631-1447.

ONE-BEDROOM furnished apartment for rent. Near downtown Yellow Springs; $1,000/month plus utilities. Email kbuck2001@yahoo.com.

PRICE REDUCTION! 295k! 117 Allen St., Yellow Springs. Come look at this YS Village bi-level; 4 beds, 2 baths, large privacy back yard with deck and extra parcel — bring your pets/chickens! This home has updated kitchen and many many extras, ready for you. This home is priced below market value! Call today, Polly Mobbs, 404-617-9401, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty.

GRAPHIC DESIGN: Need person adept at Adobe Acrobat Pro and/or Kindle Direct Publishing. Please call or email Eric Johnson: 937-767-7988, ericmrx39@gmail.com

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, YSCCC: Overall management of the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center. This role involves collaborating with the Board of Directors to set the vision and direction, overseeing daily operations, managing budgets and resources, and ensuring the achievement of goals and programs. The Executive Director serves as the primary spokesperson, cultivating relationships with key stakeholders, funders, and the community. Duties include working with the Board to develop and implement strategic plans, budgets and policies, supervising staff in conjunction with the Director of Education, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, and program development initiatives and fundraising. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, communication and organizational skills, with proven experience in nonprofit organizations. An early childhood education license is desired but not required. Please submit your résumé at YSCCCopenpositions@gmail.com,

ENCORE MILLER FELLOW (age 50+) wanted to research USDA child food program requirements, prepare application, set up system for tracking and compliance, and train Children’s Center staff. Prefer previous experience in data management. Please submit your résumé at YSCCCopenpositions@gmail.com,

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, YSCCC: Provide essential organizational and clerical support for the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, managing schedules, handling communications (phones, email, mail), organizing files, preparing documents (memos, reports, presentations), maintaining supplies, and assisting staff to ensure smooth office operations, requiring strong communication, multitasking, and computer skills. Scheduling & Coordination: Manage calendars, books meetings/rooms, arranges travel, coordinates cleaning and building repairs, and assist with coordination of events. Communication: Answer phones, respond to emails/mail, greet visitors, and relay messages. Document Management: Manage digital/physical filing systems, databases and data entry. Office Operations: Order supplies and maintain equipment. Manage donations of needed supplies. Team Support: Assist other staff with administrative tasks, ensuring workflows are efficient. Other: Provide direct care to children, if needed. Please submit your résumé at YSCCCopenpositions@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 (land line, no texts), or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

HIGH SCHOOL & middle school math and physics tutoring. $50/hr. Half-hour time slots available. Call or text (937) 708-6103.

