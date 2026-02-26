Francis Andrew “Dutch” Dannaker passed away on Feb. 22, 2026, at the age of 101.

Dutch was born on Sep. 15, 1924 in Osborn, Ohio to Andrew Dannaker and Eva Frances Heeg Dannaker. He grew up in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

On Feb. 19, 1943, Dutch was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in combat zones across Europe including France, Italy, and Germany during World War II. He fulfilled his duty to the US Army on Oct. 22, 1945, when he received his honorable discharge at the rank of Corporal in the 45th Infantry Division, having received medals for Good Conduct and European African Middle Eastern Service.

After returning home, he met Alma Osborn, who later became Alma Dannaker when they married on May 14, 1949. Dutch and Alma were married for 71 years until Alma’s passing in 2020. Dutch and Alma moved from Yellow Springs to Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1993.

Dutch is preceded in death by his wife, Alma Dannaker, and his son, Mike Dannaker. He is survived by his children, Vickie Connell (Robert) and Mark Dannaker (Daphne); grandchildren, Kerri Callan (Jason) and Amy Tanner (Tony); great-grandchildren, Dallas and Dawson Tanner and Kayleigh and Averi Callan; and his loving feline companion, Pete Rose.

Dutch was a man of faith. He loved God and his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was loved by all who knew him.

Mass will be said on Friday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel; online condolences may be left at billheadfuneralhome.com.